cryptonewsz.com
MEXC Global officially launches MEXC Mastercard to support global payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum (ETH), BNB, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are must-haves for 2023
Ethereum and Binance Coin are two of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world. In the past few years, they’ve hit all-time highs, making investors millions in the process. While strong investments, they lack the returns offered by new projects like Orbeon Protocol, which is estimated to surge 6000% from its initial presale value. Here’s why all three are must-haves for 2023.
cryptonewsz.com
How are passive investors making 1500% in profits by copying top traders at PrimeXBT?
With crypto prices dropping, passive investing has become more popular in the cryptocurrency market because it often involves generating interest in digital assets you’re holding anyway. Between DeFi protocols, CeFi platforms, and even crypto staking, these passive investing solutions offer variable rates reaching as much as 13% on average.
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network (ORY) presale challenges DeFi projects like Aave (AAVE) and Near Protocol (NEAR)
Oryen Network (ORY), a multi-use cryptocurrency platform with features such as staking, trading, and assets management, has seen significant growth since the launch of its presale. Offering a fixed APY of 90%, 0.177% daily rewards paid out every 60 minutes, and an auto-staking feature enabled by Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), Oryen has become a major player in the crypto market. With news headlines being made and Youtube influencers like Darryl Boo talking up the project, it’s clear that Oryen is starting to gain traction among other communities.
cryptonewsz.com
Huobi announces to review the launch of Pi
Pi Network’s mainnet upgrade is underway, and Huobi has its eye on the development. The latter has announced that it will support the development, which will be followed by Huobi adding support to the list of Pi. This comes after positive recommendations from the community. Huobi shared the news...
cryptonewsz.com
London is the next station for the internationally overarching Blockchain Summit
As the Most Prodigious and the Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences Hub, Blockchain Economy Summit has just successfully finished its Most Global Blockchain Event Ever in Dubai, UAE, on 4-5 October 2022, with more than 3000 profoundly gratified attendees from 74 countries all over the world. Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit hosted dozens of sponsors like GARI, Chingari, NAGAX, Codego, Point Network, Gton Capital, and many more at this astounding 5th Edition of the Blockchain Economy Summit.
cryptonewsz.com
A subsidiary of BIT Mining Limited encounters a cyberattack
BTC.com, which happens to be a subsidiary of BIT Mining Limited, encountered one of the biggest fear factors of any company, a cyberattack. This occurrence took place on the 3rd of December, 2022. In the case of the uninitiated, BIT Mining Limited is an absolute top-of-the-line technology-oriented cryptocurrency mining company.
£1.1bn in fees, 3.1m hours, 14 years: the UK cost of winding up Lehman Brothers
Administrators will spend at least three more years winding up the London-based arm of Lehman Brothers, swelling the almost £1.1bn in fees that PwC has already raked in since the bank’s calamitous collapse in 2008. PwC has secured court approval to extend the administration process for the investment...
cryptonewsz.com
This time next year, Everyone will have Oryen Network (ORY), BNB, and Polygon (MATIC)
The cryptocurrency world constantly evolves, with new projects and innovative technologies emerging daily. This article will focus on three projects that have shown remarkable potential in their respective fields: Oryen Network (ORY), Binance Coin (BNB), and Polygon (MATIC). We will discuss why these projects are gaining traction and why they may be the best investments for 2023.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitgert partners with USM & develops the world’s 1st zero-gas fee Blockchain
Bitgert and USM, short for the United States of Mars, have joined hands to enable Bitgert to establish its headquarters in the metaverse. It would be a virtual headquarters with its presence in the USM metaverse. More details are awaited on the development; however, users have already started expressing their happiness with the collaboration.
cryptonewsz.com
BitKeep wallet attacked, loses over $1 million in BNB
Users have reported that their funds have been stolen from their BitKeep wallet due to a security breach. BitKeep is currently investigating the matter. It has committed to compensating the entire loss if the mistake turns out to be on the platform. The value of the stolen funds is approximately $3 million.
cryptonewsz.com
Ellison and Wang admit misleading lenders with Bankman-Fried
FTX trouble begins to clear the air as more accounts come forward with their statements. Caroline Ellison, the former Chief Executive Officer of Alameda Research, pleaded guilty recently, admitting that she was aware of the activities that were taking place from 2019 to 2022. According to the statement, she knew...
cryptonewsz.com
Polygon Overtakes the BNB chain in daily transactions every week
The year ends on a great note for Polygon as the platform has overtaken BNB Chain for the second time in 2022. According to the latest reports, Polygon has surpassed BNB Chain in daily transactions every week. The exchange has noted over 3 million transactions daily, and the primary reason...
