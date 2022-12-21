ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gctv.org

A Fond Farewell

We say a bittersweet farewell to our now-former Executive Director, Nick Ring. You may read his final words at the link below. We wish Nick all the best in the future!. I have tended to not be a front-page personality, preferring to stay behind the scenes, so it’s a bit strange to write this now and put it before you. My last day as Executive Director of GCTV will be Friday, December 23rd.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst couple continuing to thank first responders following near-tragedy

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst couple is continuing their tradition of giving cookies to first responders in the area, two years after a near-tragedy. Bruce Cuddy and Judie Teraspulsky, a husband-and-wife couple in Amherst, have a strong bond with officers at the Amherst Police Department, but this type of bond is a special one. On December 21, 2020, Bruce and Judie were at their home when, all of sudden, something was wrong with Bruce. Judie had a nurse on the phone before things took a scary turn.
AMHERST, MA
WUPE

This Berkshires Town Makes Elite List of Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit 'Christmas Week', it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in New England, or just the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
annarborobserver.com

A “Makerie” in Pittsfield

Buff City Soap distributed over 10,000 product samples before their August 25 opening, and it seems Ann Arborites are well onto their scent. “We’re doing great. People are starting to find us and it’s really starting to pick up,” general manager Kat Ramaut reports from the clean and colorful store, which replaces a Bob Evans…
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2-8 Jordan Street: Adams Town Of of Adams to Michael S. Kowal and Stephen Kowal, $1 on 12/09/2022. 8 Harding Avenue: Matthew J. Gaffey of Adams to Brian Connors, $189,900 on 12/06/2022. 17 Country Club Avenue: Melissa A. Zepka of Adams to Seth C. George, $242,000 on 12/06/2022. 31 N...
ADAMS, MA
WBEC AM

What Is Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In The Berkshires

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Two Berkshire County Restaurants Make Open Table’s Top 10 List Of Best Places To Eat (PHOTOS)

Ahhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment...fave Mexican food...fave chain restaurant...fave watering hole...favorite breakfast eaterie, you get the idea. It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma

WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
WESTFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Richard Stanley to sell Triplex Movie Theater to New Jersey-based company

Great Barrington — For the past 28 years, South Egremont resident Richard Stanley has owned the Mahaiwe Triplex Theater on 70 Railroad Street. Now, however, Stanley is intending to sell the building to Montclair, New Jersey-based theater company Cinema Lab. The potential sale has been confirmed to The Berkshire Edge by Cinema Lab Chief Executive Officer Luke Parker Bowles.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy