ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks Launch ‘2023 All-Star Voting delivered by Papa Johns’

By Staff Report
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12j0iY_0jq6birQ00

As part of today’s league-wide launch of NBA All-Star Voting, the Atlanta Hawks launched their 2023 All-Star Voting delivered by Papa Johns, in which fans can begin voting today, Tuesday, Dec. 20 and every day through Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite Hawks players such as Clint Capela, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young at Hawks.com/AllStar or through the new NBA App and NBA.com.

A noteworthy statistic about each of the five Hawks’ starters this season include:

Clint Capela leads the Eastern Conference in rebounds per game (12.0, fourth in NBA) and is the only player in the East this season averaging at least 12.0 points (12.1) and 12.0 rebounds (12.0) on .600%-or-better shooting from the field (.633%).

John Collins , the longest-tenured Hawks player, is shooting a career-high .850% from the free throw line this season. He is the only player in the East with at least two games of at least 23 points, 13 boards and one block on .600%-or-better shooting.

De’Andre Hunter is averaging a career-best 15.4 points this season. Since Atlanta’s overtime win on Dec. 11 against the Chicago Bulls, Hunter is registering 17.4 points and 3.2 rebounds on .468 FG%, .407 3FG% and .857 FT%. He’s one of only two Eastern Conference players since Dec. 11 to have played in five games and average at least 17.0 points on .450 FG% and .400 3FG%.

– Named an NBA All-Star in 2022, Dejounte Murray is the only player in the NBA this season averaging at least 20.0 points (20.6), 6.0 assists (6.1), 5.0 rebounds (5.4) and 1.75 steals (1.77). The 6-4 guard currently ranks third in the East in steals per game (fourth in NBA).

– Named an NBA All-Star starter twice (2020 and 2022), Trae Young , who is averaging a career-high 10.0 assists per game, has tallied five games of 30-or-more points and 10-or-more assists this season, the most such games in the Eastern Conference (no other Eastern Conference player has more than one such game).

Fans voting on the NBA App or NBA.com for the first time can sign up for an NBA ID , the league’s new global membership program, and voters in the United States and Canada will be entered for a chance to win a trip to NBA All-Star 2023. Additionally, fans with an NBA ID traveling to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star 2023 can unlock in-venue seat upgrades, member-only entrances and more. NBA ID, which offers fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners, is free to join here .

Fans will have six days where their vote will count three times on special “3-for-1 Days,” with the first day taking place on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25) from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET. Additional 3-for-1 Days will be available on Sunday, Jan. 1, Friday, Jan. 6, Friday, Jan. 13, Monday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 20 from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, airing on TNT in the United States and reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 50 languages.
Fans can lock in their daily votes and learn more about this year’s campaign by visiting Hawks.com/AllStar .

The post Hawks Launch ‘2023 All-Star Voting delivered by Papa Johns’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray speak after big win against the Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks outscored the Detroit Pistons 35-18 in the third quarter en route to a 130-105 victory Friday night. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray each scored 26 points. Head Coach Nate McMillan, point guard Trae Young and shooting guard Dejounte Murray speak to reporters after the game. The Hawks will return to action Tuesday […] The post Trae Young and Dejounte Murray speak after big win against the Pistons appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team’s need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of […] The post Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy