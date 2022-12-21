ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Denver Broncos part ways with rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games

The Denver Broncos announced Monday they have fired rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his disastrous first season. Hackett, 43, coached 15 games with the Broncos, finishing with four wins and eleven losses. His team carried playoff expectations into the season after acquiring Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade in the offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS News

CBS News

584K+
Followers
76K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy