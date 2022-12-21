Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four good burger places in California that will keep you coming back for more, once your get to taste their delicious food.
Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
Southwest captain explains why airline had widespread cancellation of scheduled flights across US
Southwest Airlines is apologizing tonight to customers and employees for challenges it calls, "unacceptable." There are widescale disruptions of Southwest Airlines flights in the form of delays and cancellations across the country including at Oakland Int
Christmas rush fueled by crowds at Bay Area malls, massive delays and cancelled flights at airports
The day before Christmas can be one of the busiest days. It could also be one of the most frustrating days. Some people are stuck waiting at the airport. Others are scrambling to get last minute gifts.
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
KPBS
California weather expected to take a turn for the worse
Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
NBC Bay Area
Winter Storm Across the Country Brings Bay Area Flight Cancellations, Delays
A deadly winter storm across much of the United States is causing a ripple effect of flight delays and cancellations for holiday travelers all over America. Flight tracking company FlightAware reported that among flights within, into or out of the United States on Saturday, there were 7,956 delays and 3,486 cancellations.
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
Southwest facing criticism after airline ‘ruins' Christmas, DOT to ‘examine' cancellations
Southwest Airlines flight attendants and customers have been impacted by a plethora of operational struggles this holiday, and some say the airline is to blame for many of the challenges, according to TWU Local 556, the union of Southwest Airlines flight attendants.
Southwest Airline cancellations causing delays, problems at Bay Area airports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winter storm-related cancellations and delays that bogged down holiday travel lingered into this week at Bay Area airports, mostly on Southwest Airlines flights. At SFO, a line of cars could be seen heading into the airport at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 Monday morning. Nationwide, there have been widespread cancellations and […]
4 Great Seafood Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
Elderly female stuck in Berkeley fire: Firefighter's union
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters have been called into Berkeley to assist their own fire department, which is battling a fire there, according to a tweet. The fire is at the 2900 block of Shasta Road, the tweet, from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 55, stated. Oakland’s Engine 8 is providing […]
Atmospheric river update: Bay Area flooding, Slide blocks Hwy 116; San Ramon roof collapse
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday with lightning, thunder, winds and heavy downpours that turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The pounding rain triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. A rockslide tumbled onto Highway 116 south of Guerneville, reducing travel to one lane. In Oakland, the right two lanes...
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SFGate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Wildlife Experiences Not To Miss Along The California Coast
The communities and coastlines between Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, are less populated than the larger urban areas, which creates amazing opportunities to spot a variety of wildlife living and thriving in the mountainous and coastal ecosystems. Some, like the free-range zebras or the Catalina Island bison, were brought to the area while others, like the sea otters, Northern elephant seals, and Tule elk, are native.
CA’s oldest public school still in operation in San Francisco
California’s oldest public school is still in operation, in Nob Hill. Spring Valley Science Elementary School, which opened its doors to classroom instruction during the Gold Rush, celebrated its 170th birthday this year. Spring Valley was founded as a public institution in 1852, but its history dates back a bit further. According to the San Francisco History Center, Spring Valley School, as it was formerly named, opened in 1851 as a private institution free to those who couldn’t afford the tuition. The same year, the...
KTLA.com
Rain in the forecast for Southern California
Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
