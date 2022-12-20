ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCA FOOTBALL ADDS 22 STUDENT-ATHLETES

CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears added 22 new football student-athletes to the roster on Wednesday, the first day of the National Signing Period. The Bears picked up 10 mid-year transfers, two high school early enrollees and 10 high school signees. The class features eight junior college players and two four-year transfers, along with 10 high school seniors.
