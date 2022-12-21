Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
fredericksburg.today
Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford
Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
mocoshow.com
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
WDBJ7.com
57-year-old out reported missing of Fairfax Co. found safe
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...
57-year-old Fairfax woman last seen Friday found safe, state police say
Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult" alert on behalf of Fairfax County police after a 57-year-old was last seen Friday.
ffxnow.com
Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested
A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
Man Standing In Road Hit By Car In Prince George's County
A man has died after being struck by a car in Suitland, authorities say. Prince George's County Police responded to the incident, which they say occurred around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. Initial investigation revealed that the driver of a sedan was...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police
A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
wfmynews2.com
Man killed while driving after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Woman struck and killed attempting to cross the road in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives continue to investigate after a 72-year-old person was killed in a crash in Fairfax County Wednesday night. The crash happened at 6:40 p.m. at Richmond Highway and Beacon Hill Road in the Groveton area. The pedestrian, Kim Hampton, was attempting to cross the southbound...
Man dead, woman injured after single vehicle crash in Manassas
A Manassas man is dead and a woman is injured after a crash on Tuesday night.
fox5dc.com
Virginia teens busted with fireworks after throwing them at vehicles while driving: officials
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities say two teens were busted with multiple boxes of fireworks after they were reportedly throwing them at passing vehicles while driving in the Stafford area Wednesday. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the call in the 2700 block of Richmond Highway just after...
Bah Humbug: Teen Boys Charged In Maryland With Armed Carjackings During Holiday Season
Several teenage boys were arrested after two armed carjackings that took place just days before Christmas in Prince George's County, authorities say. Two minors and two 19-year-olds were arrested after carjackings that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Prince George's County police. Police say that...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Driver indicted after crashing bus of kindergarteners on Cox Farms trip
A bus driver was indicted by a grand jury yesterday (Tuesday) for allegedly driving drunk while transporting D.C. kindergarten students home from a trip to Cox Farms in Centreville. Troy Reynolds, 48, faces nine felony charges of child endangerment and three misdemeanor charges, including a second offense of driving while...
fredericksburg.today
17 year old charged with 108 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone in Stafford
17 year old charged with 108 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone in Stafford. A juvenile reckless driver was charged last night as deputies used the law enforcement radio to their full advantage. On December 21st at 10:48 p.m. First Sergeant B.W. Collins was in the 500 block...
Unruly Inmate Strikes Again After Assaulting Officers In Virginia
A woman who had become combative with officers struck again and is facing additional charges after kicking an officer in the head, authorities say.Officers were attempting to transport Kristen Nicole Stephens, 34, around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 to another medical facility when the attack happen…
staffordsheriff.com
Hit and Dasher
The list was checked not once, but twice. A wanted Woodbridge man will be spending Christmas in jail after avoiding arrest for three years. On December 21st, at approximately 7:14 p.m. Deputy J.J. Suh responded to a call of a hit and dasher at Kwik Mart located on Onville Road. The victim had their vehicle struck and damaged while in the store. The victim made contact with the driver who refused to provide any information and fled like Donner and Blitzen on Christmas Eve. Luckily, a witness was able to provide a license plate to Deputy Suh and he was able to make contact with the registered owner. The owner provided the identity of the driver and Deputy Suh discovered he was on Prince William County’s naughty list for a felony probation violation back in 2019.
Inside Nova
Culpeper man arrested for illegal drug, gun charges
A Culpeper County man is behind bars on multiple firearms and drug charges following his arrest by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Task force members first encountered Johnnie Thomas III, 35, on Dec. 20 during a traffic stop on Route 29 in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release Friday.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
