The list was checked not once, but twice. A wanted Woodbridge man will be spending Christmas in jail after avoiding arrest for three years. On December 21st, at approximately 7:14 p.m. Deputy J.J. Suh responded to a call of a hit and dasher at Kwik Mart located on Onville Road. The victim had their vehicle struck and damaged while in the store. The victim made contact with the driver who refused to provide any information and fled like Donner and Blitzen on Christmas Eve. Luckily, a witness was able to provide a license plate to Deputy Suh and he was able to make contact with the registered owner. The owner provided the identity of the driver and Deputy Suh discovered he was on Prince William County’s naughty list for a felony probation violation back in 2019.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO