Manassas, VA

fredericksburg.today

Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford

Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
STAFFORD, VA
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDBJ7.com

57-year-old out reported missing of Fairfax Co. found safe

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
ffxnow.com

Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested

A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police

A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
ACCOKEEK, MD
wfmynews2.com

Man killed while driving after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
WUSA9

Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Hit and Dasher

The list was checked not once, but twice. A wanted Woodbridge man will be spending Christmas in jail after avoiding arrest for three years. On December 21st, at approximately 7:14 p.m. Deputy J.J. Suh responded to a call of a hit and dasher at Kwik Mart located on Onville Road. The victim had their vehicle struck and damaged while in the store. The victim made contact with the driver who refused to provide any information and fled like Donner and Blitzen on Christmas Eve. Luckily, a witness was able to provide a license plate to Deputy Suh and he was able to make contact with the registered owner. The owner provided the identity of the driver and Deputy Suh discovered he was on Prince William County’s naughty list for a felony probation violation back in 2019.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper man arrested for illegal drug, gun charges

A Culpeper County man is behind bars on multiple firearms and drug charges following his arrest by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Task force members first encountered Johnnie Thomas III, 35, on Dec. 20 during a traffic stop on Route 29 in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release Friday.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
BETHESDA, MD

