ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkansasheritage.com

The Inner-City Philanthropist as a Political Bomb Thrower: Robert "Say" McIntosh (1943-)

“Say” Mcintosh was a true multifaceted figure: alternately compassionate, concerned, outraged, outrageous, bombastic, dedicated, passionate, generous, headline-grabbing, community-minded, political gadfly; yes, all these and more wrapped into one purveyor of ever-popular sweet potato pies and barbeque. While no one ever questioned Say McIntosh’s dedication to the people and community that he was a strident advocate for, it was also clear that the tactics and behavior that he exhibited in that advocacy ultimately served to his detriment, both personally, politically, and in his business.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem

The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August.  The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 18 - 24:. 1. Several students taken to hospital after eating 'gummies' at Arkansas elementary school. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several Jonesboro Public School students were transported to the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Utility crews working to restore services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of people in Arkansas found themselves without electricity and natural gas on Friday as a result of the arctic blast. The cold weather brought winds, snow and problems for utility customers like Jeff Hankins. "We discovered about 4:30 this morning that the temperature...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
themainstreetmouse.com

The History of the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights

Jennings Osborne was known for his extravagant Christmas Display of lights. What began in 1986 as a 1,000 light Christmas display for his six year old daughter kept getting bigger and bigger every year until in 1993 it reached into a 3.2 million-light festival that brought news crews and visitors by the thousands.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy