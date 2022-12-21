Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
ualr.edu
Love is in the Air: UA Little Rock Couple Gets Engaged at Fall 2022 Commencement
Commencement is a time when new college graduates celebrate with their loved ones and look to the future as they start the next chapter of their lives. One UA Little Rock graduate celebrated another milestone in life by popping the question to his high school sweetheart and fellow UA Little Rock student – who, of course, said yes!
arkansasheritage.com
The Inner-City Philanthropist as a Political Bomb Thrower: Robert "Say" McIntosh (1943-)
“Say” Mcintosh was a true multifaceted figure: alternately compassionate, concerned, outraged, outrageous, bombastic, dedicated, passionate, generous, headline-grabbing, community-minded, political gadfly; yes, all these and more wrapped into one purveyor of ever-popular sweet potato pies and barbeque. While no one ever questioned Say McIntosh’s dedication to the people and community that he was a strident advocate for, it was also clear that the tactics and behavior that he exhibited in that advocacy ultimately served to his detriment, both personally, politically, and in his business.
KATV
Little Rock mayor names interim chief as permanent chief of LRPD
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. has named interim chief Heath Helton as the permanent chief of LRPD. Mayor Scott made the announcement in a press conference held at Little Rock City Hall. A news release said that Helton will assume the permanent role effective...
Quatecia Wilson Becomes First Black Female Captain Of The Little Rock Arkansas Fire Department
Quatecia Wilson has worked with the Little Rock Fire Department for more than nine years. The post Quatecia Wilson Becomes First Black Female Captain Of The Little Rock Arkansas Fire Department appeared first on NewsOne.
This Girl Is On Fire: First Black Woman Captain Appointed For Little Rock Fire Department
She’s the only Black woman to make her way to the top ranking for this fire department. A promotion ceremony at the Little Rock Fire Department’s training space on Murray Street marked a moment in history as Quatecia Wilson became the first Black woman to advance to the position of fire captain in the history of the LRFD.
Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem
The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August. The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Churches across central Arkansas hold Christmas Eve services
Many churches around central Arkansas held Christmas eve services Saturday.
Running clubs join Central Arkansas Last Chance Run for group run to end 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – For many the new year brings new goals, and one of those goals may be fitness. The Central Arkansas Last Chance Run 2022 on Saturday, December 31 might help you meet those goals before the new year kicks off. Ashlei King sits down with Kristen Lippencott to discuss how to participate […]
Nate Olson: Graham twins bringing 212 mentality to University of Central Arkansas
By Nate Olson Bryant senior safety Malachi Graham had decided this was his final year of football. After his twin, Miguel, committed to the University of Central Arkansas last summer, Malachi had planned on a military career. But as yet another epic undefeated Hornets championship ...
Winter road conditions at 2 p.m. Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 18 - 24:. 1. Several students taken to hospital after eating 'gummies' at Arkansas elementary school. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several Jonesboro Public School students were transported to the...
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
Utility crews working to restore services
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of people in Arkansas found themselves without electricity and natural gas on Friday as a result of the arctic blast. The cold weather brought winds, snow and problems for utility customers like Jeff Hankins. "We discovered about 4:30 this morning that the temperature...
UPDATE: Little Rock child missing since Thursday found safe
Arkansas State Police said on Friday that an 11-year-old child has gone missing in Little Rock.
Little Rock emergency shelter closed due to burst pipe
The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.
KATV
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
themainstreetmouse.com
The History of the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights
Jennings Osborne was known for his extravagant Christmas Display of lights. What began in 1986 as a 1,000 light Christmas display for his six year old daughter kept getting bigger and bigger every year until in 1993 it reached into a 3.2 million-light festival that brought news crews and visitors by the thousands.
Santa pays visit to Hot Springs woman for her last Christmas
Santa Claus made a very special visit just two days ahead of the holidays to someone he said is beyond just being on the “nice list.”
KATV
U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal say residents should not be alarmed if they hear or see this
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Pine Bluff announced on Monday that residents in Pine Bluff should not be worried if they see smoke or hear any noise coming from the installation. The installation will be going on from Tuesday, Dec. 20 until Thursday, Dec. 22. The Arsenal's...
