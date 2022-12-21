Read full article on original website
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
SNP MP urges support for Bill to allow asylum seekers to work
An SNP MP has urged the UK Government to lift its ban on asylum seekers securing work.Glasgow North West MP Carol Monaghan is urging UK ministers to back her Bill which would give those seeking refuge permission to work.The Asylum Seekers (Permission to Work) Bill was introduced in September and will go through its second reading at Westminster in March.It would allow asylum seekers who have waited six months or more on a decision to seek employment.Charities including Refugee Action have said the UK could benefit from almost £333 million per year through tax contributions from asylum seekers.Some 122,206 people...
BBC
Asylum seekers to get 10% allowance rise after High Court ruling
The government will raise financial support to asylum seekers by more than 10% after the High Court ruled the current level of payments was unlawful. Asylum seekers will now receive a "standard weekly allowance" of £45, increased from £40.85. Lawyers for a Nigerian woman and her three children...
Cross-Channel migrants in UK decry Rwanda deportation plan
If the UK government has its way, the tens of thousands of migrants arriving on England's southeastern shores each year, after crossing the Channel in small boats, will face swift deportation to Rwanda. In 2022, a record of more than 45,000 people crossed the Channel -- one of the world's busiest waterways -- on small inflatable vessels, ill-suited to the rough conditions often seen there.
Venezuelan migrants unfazed by Title 42 appeal
“We have no plan B, We are just waiting to see what happens next. We have invested too much time on the road to go back. We are not going back." Carlos Gabriel, Venezuelan migrant stuck in Juarez, Mexico
Migrants flee more countries, regardless of US policies
A Trump-era ban on asylum that was granted a brief extension by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday was one of the U.S. policies affecting migrants' decisions to leave their homes
Aid agencies suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bans women
Foreign aid groups have suspended operations in Afghanistan after a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organisations.Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Care said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women in their workforces.The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women were not correctly wearing the Islamic headscarf.“We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply can’t work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who are in desperate...
Asylum seekers ‘illegally detained at immigration detention centres’ – reports
Hundreds of asylum seekers were reportedly illegally detained at immigration removal centres.Overcrowding at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent saw between 450 and 500 people moved to and held in detention centres in November – something described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to a chain of Home Office emails obtained by the BBC under freedom of information laws.The emails show Home Office permanent secretaries were aware of overcrowding concerns at the time, the broadcaster reported.“Their detention is no longer legal as they can only be detained whilst their identity is locked down and then only for...
Asylum seekers could be housed on cruise ships awaiting scrapheap, Braverman suggests
The home secretary has suggested that asylum seekers could be housed on disused cruise ships that are waiting to be scrapped.Suella Braverman was questioned by the Lords home affairs committee about plans announced by the prime minister last week, to use “alternative sites” including disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military accommodation, to reduce the use of hotels.The cost of hotel rooms has rocketed to £5.5m a day for asylum seekers awaiting decisions on their claims, because of a lack of proper accommodation and record waiting times caused by a record Home Office backlog.Committee chair Baroness Hamwee...
newsnationnow.com
Millions left in limbo as popular immigration reforms stall
(NewsNation) — With the announcement of Congress’ trillion-dollar spending bill, it is likely the last opportunity for significant immigration reform this year has passed. This is despite a widespread opinion of voters across the political spectrum that our immigration system is in crisis and long overdue for an overhaul.
Critics: Omnibus bill prioritizes border security overseas over U.S. border
(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s over 4,155 pages long includes hundreds of millions of dollars to fund border security efforts in other countries but would prohibit funding new U.S. border security technology and capabilities. Democrats were joined by 21 Republican senators in voting to advance the bill, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. It includes $772.5 billion in non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in...
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El Paso, Texas, she anxiously awaits a U.S. Supreme Court decision on asylum restrictions expected to affect her and thousands of other migrants at crossings along some 1,900 miles (3,100 kilometers) of border from Texas to California. And she’s doing so while living outside as winter temperatures plunge over much of the U.S. and across the border. She told of fleeing economic hardship only to find more hardship, such as now shivering through temperatures that have fallen into the 20s (below -1 Celsius) at night, colder than she’s ever experienced. “You just turn yourself over to God’s mercy,” said Garcés, who left a school-aged daughter behind, hoping to reach the U.S. with her husband.
'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants waiting miserably in Mexico for a chance to cross into the United States, have been left heartbroken by a Supreme Court decision that may prolong a sweeping entry ban. Or it could be prolonged while the court considers the issue in more depth.
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
BBC
FTX founder released to parents on $250m bail
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention while awaiting trial in the US on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. A US judge said the 30-year-old former billionaire could be released to his parents on a $250m (£207m) bond. At the...
Allow asylum at ports of entry and mass crossings will end, advocate says
"A typical asylum seeker years ago would go through a port of entry, but they are told these ports of entry are closed to them so they have been pushed to cross unlawfully,"
BBC
Foreign aid groups halt work after Taliban ban on female staff
Three major non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have halted work in Afghanistan after women were banned from working for them by the Taliban. In a joint statement, Care International, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Save the Children said they would be unable to continue their work "without our female staff". The...
More than 40 Albanian criminals and migrants arrive back home after being deported from the UK
More than 40 Albanian criminals and migrants who tried to enter the UK by boat have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK. A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Theresa, in the Albanian capital earlier today.
Arizona business owner on major smuggling corridor slams Biden admin for border crisis: ‘No confidence at all'
FOX Business' Grady Trimble reports from Bisbee, Arizona to investigate how businesses along the border are bracing for Title 42's termination.
BBC
Spain approves divisive transgender bill
Spain has passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone aged 16 or over to change gender on their ID card. It was approved by 188 votes for and 150 against, and now moves to the Senate for final approval. The change has been pursued by the left-wing Podemos party, part...
