Related
How celebrities are spending Christmas 2022
Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen are among the celebrities sharing snaps of their families' Christmas celebrations so far.
It’s a Not-So-Jolly Christmas as Box Office Plummets Due to Weather and (Mostly) Weak Films
Yes, the weather outside has been frightful in much of the U.S. and Canada in the days leading up to Christmas. Fortunately, it’s Christmas Day when grosses usually perk up, with most areas returning to more standard December temps. Unfortunately, even if the box office revives, the packages delivered to theaters are more coal than diamonds. No doubt the challenging weather decreased theater attendance by more than a little, particularly Friday. But the good news is that when Christmas falls on a Sunday, that day is the best of the three-day weekend. And then the holiday Monday is even more significant....
Clayton News Daily
Katharine McPhee teams up with husband David Foster for a holiday album
Seventeen years after meeting, Katharine McPhee and David Foster teamed up for their first joint holiday album. The husband and wife met in 2006 on the set of "American Idol," the stage that catapulted McPhee's career, but had yet to collaborate. Their seven-song EP, "Christmas Songs," is out now, featuring holiday classics like "Jingle Bell Rock," and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Clayton News Daily
Lindsay Lohan Shares Rare Selfie With Husband in Front of the Christmas Tree
Lindsay Lohan is positively thriving in her comeback era. The former child actor notoriously stepped out of the spotlight for several years, but she recently returned to the forefront with a vengeance in Netflix's Falling for Christmas. Still, the actress is relatively private, and while she's been killing it on...
Clayton News Daily
Mariska Hargitay Shares Magical Photo From Disney World With Husband Peter Hermann and Kids
It looks like Mariska Hargitay's time at the most magical place on Earth is coming to an end. The actress has been sharing small glimpses of their vacation on Instagram over the last several days, with one post revealing that she'd been invited to host the park's Candlelight Processional, a festive event that runs through Dec. 30.
Clayton News Daily
'Chicago PD' Actor is Unrecognizable With New Platinum Hair
Benjamin Levy Aguilar is giving fans a treat for the holidays with his newest look!. The Chicago PD actor, 29, is trading in his short brown hair for a buzzed platinum-blonde look. He took to his Instagram on Friday evening to share his almost unrecognizable new look. The first photo...
Clayton News Daily
Lacey Chabert Poses With All of Her Christmas Movie Boyfriends for an Epic Photo
While many people know Lacey Chabert for her iconic role as Gretchen Wieners in the cult classic comedy Mean Girls, the actress has become a well-known face in the world of Christmas movies over the years. In honor of the holiday season, Chabert shared a throwback photo on Instagram of...
Clayton News Daily
Behind-the-Scenes Peek! The Duttons Save One of Their Own on the Next '1923'
In last week's series premiere of 1923, we were introduced to a new generation of Duttons, this time led by Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) Dutton. Taking over the ranch after James Dutton (Tim McGraw) dies, we learn the fates of the original Dutton clan from 1883. Both James and Margaret (Faith Hill) Dutton die untimely deaths, leaving behind their children John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) and Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar).
Clayton News Daily
Who Is the Killer in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?' 'Knives Out 2' Spoilers and Ending Explained
Who is the killer in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? We have the answer, but first and foremost, be warned of Glass Onion spoilers ahead! The whole point of a whodunit is the surprise and figuring out the mystery, so proceed with extreme caution—unless, of course, you've already watched the Netflix hit. Now, without further adieu: Who is the killer in Knives Out 2?
