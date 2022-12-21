Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Involved in Pursuit, Investigation Still Open
(KWNO)- At 1:16 a.m. early this morning a Winona Police Officer watched a vehicle hit the guard rail on the Hwy 43 bridge. The Officer then signaled for the driver to pull over with his lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop and began driving faster away. The...
steeledodgenews.com
DWI Enforcer All-Star
In about five years as a police officer, Ben Metcalf has carved out a niche on the job that is now getting him statewide recognition. As a patrol officer for Owatonna Police, Metcalf focuses on DWI enforcement while working mostly nights from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and about two weekends every month. He is averaging about 35 DWI arrests each year.
KEYC
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety. A resident first called police after hearing multiple...
KIMT
Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions. The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel. "The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area....
KEYC
Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
kiow.com
Pedelty Sentenced on Intimidation Charges
Kenneth Pedelty of Forest City pled guilty to “Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on August 17, 2022. Pedelty was granted a deferred judgment...
KIMT
Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.
KIMT
Austin man charged with five armed robberies is sentenced for three of them
AUSTIN, Minn. – Committing three armed robberies is sending a Mower County man to prison. Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to a total of 10 years and two months behind bars, with credit for 181 days already served. Mims was also ordered to pay $6,392.55 in restitution.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for meth found in the trunk of a rental car
MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with methamphetamine means probation for a Cerro Gordo County man. Daniel Virgil Kleve, 38 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Law enforcement says it searched a rental car Kleve was driving on March 17 and found a plastic baggie containing 5.83 grams of meth. The drug was inside Kleve’s duffel bag in the trunk of the car.
mprnews.org
Olmsted Co. Attorney: Not enough evidence to charge in election law case
Two Rochester individuals suspected of breaking election law will not be charged because there’s not enough evidence for the charges to hold up in court, said Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem. An MPR News and APM Reports investigation first reported these two individuals were under investigation by local law...
steeledodgenews.com
OPD: ‘Active investigation’ into shots fired
Owatonna Police are investigating after several shots were fired early Wednesday morning in a northeast neighborhood. Officers responded to 25th Street Northeast after multiple 911 calls came in reporting several gunshots in the area. Other callers reported seeing vehicles leave the area, according to an OPD press release. No injuries...
Fight Leads to Charges Against John Marshall HS Student’s Mother
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - A Rochester woman is facing felony charges in connection with an incident involving her son at John Marshall High School earlier this year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Courton Thursday charges 44-year-old Tiffany Natasha Kidd with second-degree assault and third-degree riot. She is accused of threatening a group of students while holding a metal pipe and swinging the pipe at one student who was engaged in a fight with her son at the school in northwest Rochester on May 10th.
KIMT
Emergency shelter opened due to interstate closures at Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An emergency shelter is being established at the National Guard Armory in Albert Lea. It’s being set up due to the closure of westbound Interstate 90 and southbound Interstate 35. Organizers say food water, and assistance will be available until further notice. The National Guard Armory is located at 410 Prospect Avenue in Albert Lea.
kiow.com
Area Roads Closed Due to the Blizzard
The Civil Authorities have issued a Shelter in Place Warning for Kossuth and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, and Waseca Counties in Minnesota beginning at 12:58 pm Fri Dec 23 and ending at 8:28 am Sat Dec 24th. All Faribault County roads closed at 2pm 12-23-2022 due to road and weather conditions. Civil Authorities in Faribault County stress that no travel is advised. Closure will be until further notice.
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler is sentenced for drug offenses
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a jail sentence for a North Iowa woman. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
Four People Escape Costly Stewartville Garage Fire
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people escaped a costly garage fire that broke out in an attached garage at a home in Stewartville earlier this week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive at the fire reported at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Ave. Northeast around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies smelled smoke from outside of the home and learned the fire had started in an attached garage containing a 2018 GMC pick-up truck and a 2016 GMC SUV.
KIMT
Garage fire spreads to nearby apartment in northwest Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Strong winds are blamed for a garage fire spreading to an apartment building. The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 2800 block of 25th Street NW around 1:22 pm Friday. Crews arrived to find flames consuming a two-stall garage and spreading to the...
KIMT
Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain
Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
fox9.com
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
