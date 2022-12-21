ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

winonaradio.com

Winona Police Involved in Pursuit, Investigation Still Open

(KWNO)- At 1:16 a.m. early this morning a Winona Police Officer watched a vehicle hit the guard rail on the Hwy 43 bridge. The Officer then signaled for the driver to pull over with his lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop and began driving faster away. The...
steeledodgenews.com

DWI Enforcer All-Star

In about five years as a police officer, Ben Metcalf has carved out a niche on the job that is now getting him statewide recognition. As a patrol officer for Owatonna Police, Metcalf focuses on DWI enforcement while working mostly nights from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and about two weekends every month. He is averaging about 35 DWI arrests each year.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety. A resident first called police after hearing multiple...
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions. The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel. "The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area....
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
OWATONNA, MN
kiow.com

Pedelty Sentenced on Intimidation Charges

Kenneth Pedelty of Forest City pled guilty to “Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on August 17, 2022. Pedelty was granted a deferred judgment...
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for meth found in the trunk of a rental car

MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with methamphetamine means probation for a Cerro Gordo County man. Daniel Virgil Kleve, 38 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Law enforcement says it searched a rental car Kleve was driving on March 17 and found a plastic baggie containing 5.83 grams of meth. The drug was inside Kleve’s duffel bag in the trunk of the car.
MASON CITY, IA
steeledodgenews.com

OPD: ‘Active investigation’ into shots fired

Owatonna Police are investigating after several shots were fired early Wednesday morning in a northeast neighborhood. Officers responded to 25th Street Northeast after multiple 911 calls came in reporting several gunshots in the area. Other callers reported seeing vehicles leave the area, according to an OPD press release. No injuries...
Sasquatch 107.7

Fight Leads to Charges Against John Marshall HS Student’s Mother

Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - A Rochester woman is facing felony charges in connection with an incident involving her son at John Marshall High School earlier this year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Courton Thursday charges 44-year-old Tiffany Natasha Kidd with second-degree assault and third-degree riot. She is accused of threatening a group of students while holding a metal pipe and swinging the pipe at one student who was engaged in a fight with her son at the school in northwest Rochester on May 10th.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Emergency shelter opened due to interstate closures at Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An emergency shelter is being established at the National Guard Armory in Albert Lea. It’s being set up due to the closure of westbound Interstate 90 and southbound Interstate 35. Organizers say food water, and assistance will be available until further notice. The National Guard Armory is located at 410 Prospect Avenue in Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
kiow.com

Area Roads Closed Due to the Blizzard

The Civil Authorities have issued a Shelter in Place Warning for Kossuth and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, and Waseca Counties in Minnesota beginning at 12:58 pm Fri Dec 23 and ending at 8:28 am Sat Dec 24th. All Faribault County roads closed at 2pm 12-23-2022 due to road and weather conditions. Civil Authorities in Faribault County stress that no travel is advised. Closure will be until further notice.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Four People Escape Costly Stewartville Garage Fire

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people escaped a costly garage fire that broke out in an attached garage at a home in Stewartville earlier this week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive at the fire reported at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Ave. Northeast around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies smelled smoke from outside of the home and learned the fire had started in an attached garage containing a 2018 GMC pick-up truck and a 2016 GMC SUV.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Garage fire spreads to nearby apartment in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Strong winds are blamed for a garage fire spreading to an apartment building. The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 2800 block of 25th Street NW around 1:22 pm Friday. Crews arrived to find flames consuming a two-stall garage and spreading to the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain

Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

