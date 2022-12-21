Holiday favorite “A Christmas Story” is the tale of a typical boy Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) as he deals with the typical struggles kids face during the Christmas season. One of the many thorns in his side during the film is his issues with bullies Scut and Grover Dill, played by Zack Ward and Yano Anaya, who harass him throughout the movie. In order to create real tension between the two and the other child actors, they were kept separate from the rest of the cast, as Ward revealed in a recent interview with Insider. “Most of the time Yano and...

26 MINUTES AGO