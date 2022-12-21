Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner Fangirls Over James Taylor and Demands an Encore in Adorable Video
Jennifer Garner clearly had a great time at a recent James Taylor concert, sharing videos of herself fangirling during his performance on social media. The actress posted multiple videos from the night on Instagram, captioning it, "I promise he invited us to sing along. Thank you for the perfect night out, @jamestaylor_com, we loved every minute. ♥️🎄♥️."
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
'The Crown' Star Dies
The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Representatives for Greif wrote in a statement on Twitter, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x."
Kate Hudson Finally Weighs In on Controversial Nepo Baby Debate
Kate Hudson is finally chiming in on the ongoing "Nepo Baby" debate that has been causing a stir in Hollywood over recent weeks. Nepo Babies, short for "nepotism babies," have been at the center of the controversy following a recent New York Magazine cover story that examined the boom of actors with famous parents and the advantages that their family bloodlines allow.
'Sweet Magnolias' Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Family Spread Cheer With Adorable Holiday Card
JoAnna Garcia Swisher is giving fans a glimpse at how her family spent the holidays. The Sweet Magnolias actress shared her family holiday card on social media with her half a million followers. In the color-coordinated digital card, the four family members rocked matching black outfits as they posed in...
‘A Christmas Story’ Separated Child Actors During Filming to Create Tension
Holiday favorite “A Christmas Story” is the tale of a typical boy Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) as he deals with the typical struggles kids face during the Christmas season. One of the many thorns in his side during the film is his issues with bullies Scut and Grover Dill, played by Zack Ward and Yano Anaya, who harass him throughout the movie. In order to create real tension between the two and the other child actors, they were kept separate from the rest of the cast, as Ward revealed in a recent interview with Insider. “Most of the time Yano and...
'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Makes Snow Angels in Just a Black Swimsuit
Clare Crawley is bringing swimsuit season to the wintertime this year. The Bachelorette alum, 41, has been enjoying a winter wonderland with a variety of snowy activities over the last month, including making snow angels in nothing but a swimsuit. In her latest Instagram Reel, the former television personality ditched...
