Pittsburgh, PA

J.J. Watt Retiring, 'It’s Been An Absolute Honor'

One of the best careers in NFL history is coming to an end in just two weeks ... Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt just revealed he's retiring following the end of this season. The 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year made the surprising announcement on his social media page Tuesday morning ... saying he's grateful his two-month-old son, Koa, was able to watch his last-ever home game on Christmas.
Ex-NFL Star T.J. Ward Launches Sports Agency, Gunning To Change Player Rep Game

Drew Rosenhaus, Leigh Steinberg, Jimmy Sexton and ... T.J. Ward?!. In just a short matter of time, the ex-Denver Broncos star could very well be in the same conversation as the trio of famed NFL superagents ... 'cause the former Super Bowl champ just started his own agency -- and he tells TMZ Sports he's looking to change the player rep game with it.
Nate Burleson Says Zach Wilson Can Salvage NFL Career, He Needs Time!

Ex-NFLer Nate Burleson isn't ready to give up on Zach Wilson's career just yet ... telling TMZ Sports the New York Jets QB can still be a starter in the NFL. The 2021 #2 overall pick was benched after another bad outing in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football ... leaving many wondering if he'll ever play for the Green and White again.
Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett After Blowout Loss To Rams

The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett amid their disastrous 4-11 season ... just one day after the team suffered a massive 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner released a statement on Monday ... thanking the 43-year-old coach for his hard...
