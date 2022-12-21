NEW YORK -- Some spend the day before Christmas Eve getting last-minute gifts for under the tree, while others focus on the food they're going to put on the table.On Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, families are preparing for the Feast of the Seven Fishes. It's the busiest day of the year at Randazzo's Seafood. The line is out the door with regulars who make visiting Bronx Little Italy a tradition. "We come every year on the 23rd for the past 20 some odd years," said Janine Muscolino, from Yorktown Heights. Muscolino came prepared with a list. "Scallops, shrimp, calama, squid, scungil, mussels, clams,...

