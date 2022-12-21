Read full article on original website
Related
A woman who moved to Portugal halved her monthly expenses but laid out some expected costs and stresses of moving abroad
Two months into her family's adventure, Frances Cordova said Portugal is cheaper than California, but the cost to actually move there is anything but.
Citrus County Chronicle
Killer dubbed 'The Serpent' arrives in France from Nepal
PARIS (AP) — Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj, suspected in the deaths of at least 20 tourists around Asia in the 1970s, arrived in Paris as a free man Saturday after being released from a life sentence in a Nepal prison. It was the latest twist in a dramatic life...
Citrus County Chronicle
Climate change threatens centuries-old oases in Morocco
ALNIF, Morocco (AP) — Residents of the oasis of Alnif say they can’t remember a drought this bad: The land is dry. Some wells are empty. Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren. Home to centuries-old oases that have been a trademark of Morocco,...
Comments / 0