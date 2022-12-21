Read full article on original website
Remembering Rollin Johnson
Rollin Jerald Johnson of Claremore, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at the age of 76. Rollin was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Ed and Mary Lou Johnson on July 7, 1946, and was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. Rollin spent his childhood in Venezuela and...
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa featured on 'Today' show
The Route 66 Christmas Chute is currently located on Dewey Avenue between Main and Elm streets in Sapulpa. It's open through Jan. 1.
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
LIST: Stores open in Tulsa on Christmas Eve 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For those who have waited until Christmas Eve to finish their shopping, NewsChannel 8 has your back. We've compiled a list of stores in Tulsa that plan to be open on Dec. 24 and their hours. Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bed...
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
Stillwater airport airfield damaged due to unauthorized aircraft landing
Engineers are now assessing any potential long-term damage to the structural integrity of the runway and taxiway.
Tulsa family builds life size igloo to spread Christmas cheer
A Tulsa family is making memories by building a life size igloo. The Selman family has a snow machine and after the recent winter storm, they decided to put it to use.
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
Tulsa apartment complex consistently without water
Multiple tenants at the Sunset Plaza Apartments reached out to the 2 News Problem Solvers about not having water on Monday.
Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery
Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
FOX23 Investigates an unexpected thief in a Sperry neighborhood
SPERRY, Okla. — There is a thief in a Sperry neighborhood, and people who live there were stumped about who was stealing their stuff. FOX23′s Janna Clark went to Sperry. Upon arrival, Janna and the neighbors got a surprise. Their neighborhood villain was not who they expected. Residents called the area a quiet refuge.
Oklahoma State Football Names Captains for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Oklahoma State preparing for a showdown with Big Ten opponent Wisconsin in the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27. Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the team captains for the bowl game. Wide receiver John Paul Richardson and cowboy back Braden Cassity are...
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
Tulsa Offered To Pay People To Move There. 50,000 Applied.
When remote workers heard they could get $10,000 and a host of perks as an incentive to relocate to Tulsa, applications poured in. Since the incentive launched three years ago, roughly 50,000 people have applied for 2,000 spots. In this episode of the podcast, Next City Executive Director Lucas Grindley...
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
