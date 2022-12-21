Read full article on original website
Bam Adebayo goes viral for his hilarious Christmas sweater
Bam Adebayo is celebrating Christmas in the most 2022 way possible. The Miami Heat center Adebayo went viral after this week’s game against the Indiana Pacers for the funny holiday-themed top that he wore. Adebayo spoke with reporters while sporting a sweater of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The sweater read, “Keep Santa’s Name Out... The post Bam Adebayo goes viral for his hilarious Christmas sweater appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant unveils his signature Nike shoe
The point guard will debut his new sneaker, the “Ja 1,” on Christmas, the same day Memphis visits Golden State.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant to debut Nike Ja 1's in Christmas game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike when his team appears in its first Christmas Day game in franchise history.
Ishbia, St. Andre donated $24 million right before Mel Tucker’s extension
Less than a week before Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed a lucrative contract extension last year, Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre agreed to donate $24 million to the university’s athletic department. The agreements don’t specify the money be used to fund the 10-year, $95 million extension...
Playoff outlook: Lions would already be in field with win, now need lots of help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions could have climbed into the playoff field on Christmas Eve with a win in Carolina, plus losses by Seattle and Washington. Seattle and Washington held up their ends of the bargain. The Lions very much did not in a 37-23 loss against the Panthers. A sense of lost opportunity swelled in the locker room after the game, but players were also heartened by the losses all around them.
Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena
They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Lions trying to join 1970 Bengals as only teams to make playoffs after 1-6 start
ALLEN PARK -- In all the years they’ve been playing this game, 695 teams have qualified for the postseason. Some have been undefeated, others have been .500, a few have even been below .500. But just one -- the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals -- has ever lost six of their first seven games before punching their ticket to the playoffs.
