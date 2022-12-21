ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

FHLBank Chicago awards more than $715,000 to MEEA for energy-saving upgrades on low-income homes

By Chris Galford
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sNhp_0jq6UX3q00

Free energy efficiency upgrades care of ComEd and area natural gas companies are coming to nearly 50 additional low-income homes in Cook County, Illinois, thanks to two grants totaling more than $715,000 awarded to the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA).

The funds were provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago), as an energy efficiency access improvement. MEEA will in turn use those funds in collaborations with ComEd, Nicor Gas, Peoples Gas, and North Shore Gas on a low-income home rehabilitation program, which should ultimately help customers lower monthly energy bills.

“The ability to assist more low-income homes supports ComEd’s focus on equity for all customers,” Melissa Washington, ComEd’s chief customer officer and senior vice president of customer operations, said. “These homes tend to be older in design, with structural, health, and safety issues, such as water leaks, that must be addressed before energy-efficiency technologies can be installed. Improvements to these homes means more families can take advantage of programs that help them save energy and manage bills through the life of their homes.”

To qualify for the benefits of this program, homeowners must meet specific criteria. For one, they must live within Cook County. Second, they cannot earn more than 60 percent of the Area Median Income – $62,520 for a family of four, or $50,040 for a two-person household. In turn, their homes must have identified structural or health and safety issues that need work before any energy efficiency improvements can be implemented.

In return, though, the MEEA and utilities will be able to invest approximately $20,000 into each selected home, beginning in 2023.

“MEEA is honored to partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank, Providence Bank, and Illinois utilities to address a problem facing so many homeowners. This braided funding will help make these homes safer and more energy efficient, so the residents can save money on their utility bills,” Stacey Paradis, MEEA executive director, said.

Work is expected to complete within 36 months. FHLBank Chicago has awarded $20.6 million in grants for the acquisition, rehabilitation, and new construction of housing across Illinois and Wisconsin, including and beyond these energy efficiency grants.

The post FHLBank Chicago awards more than $715,000 to MEEA for energy-saving upgrades on low-income homes appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Chicago

Application Deadline for Chicago's $500 Cash Assistance Program Looms

It's the final call for Chicago residents looking to take part in the city's new cash assistance program as the deadline to apply is closing in. The city is offering one-time payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, a program that's "aimed at providing cash assistance to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus."
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago To Issue Climate Resilience Grants

A new grant program from the city of Chicago will fund climate projects by small businesses and organizations. As Danielle McLean writes in Smart Cities Dive, the fund is part of the city’s effort to reduce its carbon emissions by 62 percent by 2040. The $5 million Climate Infrastructure...
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

Built with Finest Materials and Architectural Beauty, this Impeccably Designed Manor in Glenview, IL Listed at $3.985M

The Estate in Glenview is a luxurious home situated on a lush landscape now available for sale. This home located at 1145 Central Rd, Glenview, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,751 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathleen Menighan (312-213-0549) – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Glenview.
GLENVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

Extreme cold causes burst pipes, flooding around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The extreme cold the Chicago area has been experiencing lately has taken its toll on infrastructure all over the Chicago area.On Monday night, we spotted a Water Management Department crew doing emergency repairs on a broken water main at 56th Street and Central Avenue, in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood not far from Midway International Airport.Businesses were not faring much better. At a T-Mobile store at 51st Street and Pulaski Road in the Archer Heights neighborhood, a pipe burst and sprayed water from the ceiling – leaving the store flooded.A repair company told us at one point, there...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Kenwood Tenants Report ‘Unlivable' Conditions after Pipes Burst Inside

Several tenants in a Kenwood apartment building have been living in difficult conditions during the coldest weather of the season, according to eight residents who spoke with NBC 5 on Monday. The problems range from no heat or sporadic running water, to flooding in at least two units because of...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

More COVID-19 deaths in Black neighborhoods as cases rise

Nine people in six Black zip codes in Chicago died in one week, according to Crusader calculations of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. With a 6.2 positivity rate for the second consecutive week as of December 19, Chicago remains at medium risk as COVID-19 cases rise among the city’s 2.7 million residents.
CHICAGO, IL
cryptonewsbtc.org

Chicago millionaire’s wealth set to ripple through lives around the globe

What would you do if somebody out of the blue informed you to count on a verify for about $100,000 within the mail, no strings hooked up?. In New Jersey, John Wisinger can pay down debt from his daughter’s wedding ceremony at The Park Savoy. It’s fancy. His wedding ceremony speech concluded with a mic drop that slayed. “My Woman” was performed for the daddy/daughter dance.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection

Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

KaBillionaire Academy in Steger is Changing The World With Family Education Program

KaBillionaire Academy in Steger is Changing The World With Family Education Program (Steger, IL) — Wanikka Vance-Clark knows about education. Clark is the founder and owner of KaBillionaire Academy, a family legacy resource hub that provides families with resources and access to help clients with their health and wealth. As a former college athlete, she was taught the value of hard work and good health habits. Now, she seeks to help others learn the same lessons athletics helped drill into her.
STEGER, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: 90% of Tyson Foods workers decline to relocate

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More than 90% of Tyson Foods workers in Chicago have declined to follow the company when it moves to Arkansas. The company announced in October that it was consolidating operations and moving 500 corporate jobs out of Chicago. It offered to relocate the workers, but The Wall Street Journal says most said no.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023

(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

276
Followers
465
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy