FHLBank Chicago awards more than $715,000 to MEEA for energy-saving upgrades on low-income homes

Free energy efficiency upgrades care of ComEd and area natural gas companies are coming to nearly 50 additional low-income homes in Cook County, Illinois, thanks to two grants totaling more than $715,000 awarded to the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA).

The funds were provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago), as an energy efficiency access improvement. MEEA will in turn use those funds in collaborations with ComEd, Nicor Gas, Peoples Gas, and North Shore Gas on a low-income home rehabilitation program, which should ultimately help customers lower monthly energy bills.

“The ability to assist more low-income homes supports ComEd’s focus on equity for all customers,” Melissa Washington, ComEd’s chief customer officer and senior vice president of customer operations, said. “These homes tend to be older in design, with structural, health, and safety issues, such as water leaks, that must be addressed before energy-efficiency technologies can be installed. Improvements to these homes means more families can take advantage of programs that help them save energy and manage bills through the life of their homes.”

To qualify for the benefits of this program, homeowners must meet specific criteria. For one, they must live within Cook County. Second, they cannot earn more than 60 percent of the Area Median Income – $62,520 for a family of four, or $50,040 for a two-person household. In turn, their homes must have identified structural or health and safety issues that need work before any energy efficiency improvements can be implemented.

In return, though, the MEEA and utilities will be able to invest approximately $20,000 into each selected home, beginning in 2023.

“MEEA is honored to partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank, Providence Bank, and Illinois utilities to address a problem facing so many homeowners. This braided funding will help make these homes safer and more energy efficient, so the residents can save money on their utility bills,” Stacey Paradis, MEEA executive director, said.

Work is expected to complete within 36 months. FHLBank Chicago has awarded $20.6 million in grants for the acquisition, rehabilitation, and new construction of housing across Illinois and Wisconsin, including and beyond these energy efficiency grants.

The post FHLBank Chicago awards more than $715,000 to MEEA for energy-saving upgrades on low-income homes appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .