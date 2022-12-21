Read full article on original website
Last minute liquor sales in North Dakota
Whether they're buying wine for their Christmas meal or shopping for a gift, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be some of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
Tom & Jerry Cocktail – A Holiday Tradition In North Dakota
Since there is nowhere most of us in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota or anyone in the midwest or West River for that matter are venturing this Christmas holiday. We have much to be thankful for and one of those is the creation of this warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention.
JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR
The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
A big donation in North Dakota is making a large difference
No, it wasn't Santa who slid down their chimney, the spare ribs were donated by the North Dakota Farmer's Union to kick off their five-state giving spree.
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more
The post Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota
North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
Winter storm update: Rescues reported as blizzard conditions bury highways in parts of Minnesota
A view of downtown as the sun sets on Friday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News. December 23, 2022 - Updated: 6:15 p.m. from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday as winds strengthened and sent freshly fallen snow airborne — leading to whiteout conditions.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in North Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services closes six offices Friday
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has announced six of the agency's offices are closed Friday due to hazardous weather and travel conditions. Offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks and Jamestown are all closed. Clients with a scheduled appointment are being...
Family heirloom wedding ring found in North Dakota Salvation Army red kettle
(KXNET) – The Salvation Army Northern Division reports they received a rare gift in one of their North Dakota kettles this week—a wedding ring from the family of a woman who passed away over 50 years ago. The ring was accompanied by a note, which read: “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away in 1970. […]
Snowmageddon 2022 Part 2
Writing an article about the weather in a rural publication seems like the most North Dakota thing I can possibly think of. At this point, you'd think we wouldn't be surprised that mother natrue loves throwing frozen garbage in our faces every cold season, but somehow, we holdout at the ...
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
NDSU report discovers price control on prescription drugs will harm North Dakota
However, the study shows that this method will actually do more harm than good for those living in North Dakota.
ND/MN Winter Survival Kits Simplified
North Dakota and Minnesota compete for the worst winter weather. Here's how you can survive them both.
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
UPDATE: The following counties have been added to the Blizzard Warning in our listening area: Including Bismarck Mandan. Burleigh, Mercer, McLean, Oliver, Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, and Logan. Including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Strasburg, Wishek, and Ashley. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard...
