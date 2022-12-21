Read full article on original website
Klein backpack with wheels
Klein Tools has introduced the Tradesman Pro rolling tool backpack, designed to easily convert from a backpack to a rolling tool bag when carrying heavy loads. “The new rolling tool backpack easily converts from a backpack to a rolling tool bag by simply stowing the straps and lifting the handle, meaning professionals can utilize the tool carrying option that works best for their needs,” said Scott Rabe, senior product manager at Klein Tools.
