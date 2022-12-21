ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Records -26 Temp, -51 Wind Chill, -24 Temp In Laramie

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Cheyenne recorded an overnight low of -26 degrees and a wind chill of -51. Laramie was not much warmer with a low of -24 and a wind chill -48. But as Day told Townsquare Media this morning: " could be worse -42 in Casper this morning," That's an all-time low for Casper.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Temperature Dropped 32 Degrees In 10 Minutes Wednesday

Cheyenne saw some record-setting temperature drops in less than an hour on Wednesday as a record-setting cold front rocked southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Services Facebook page, According to the post, the following radical drops in temperature were recorded in the Cheyenne area:
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes

With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming

While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions

As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In Cheyenne Under Investigation

Cheyenne Police say a single vehicle accident on Cheyenne's Carey Avenue is under investigation. Cheyenne Police spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas says the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Carey. Farkas says the preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Chevy Impala was northbound when it went of the road and hit a tree.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County in Terms of Traffic Deaths

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there have been 112 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State so far this year resulting in 128 deaths. Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.39%) have occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, and one in November.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Community Policy