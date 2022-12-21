Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
Cheyenne Records -26 Temp, -51 Wind Chill, -24 Temp In Laramie
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Cheyenne recorded an overnight low of -26 degrees and a wind chill of -51. Laramie was not much warmer with a low of -24 and a wind chill -48. But as Day told Townsquare Media this morning: " could be worse -42 in Casper this morning," That's an all-time low for Casper.
Cheyenne is So Cold, Even ‘The Weather Channel’ is Worried for Us
The sun may have risen over the capital city, but today's temperature won't. Winter storm Elliott swept over the city, blasting the entire state with snow and ice. Over the course of 24 hours, our city went from a brisk 40 degrees Fahrenheit to -22 degrees, not including windchill. Cheyenne...
Cheyenne NWS: The Most Extreme Wind Chills You May Ever See
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service wants people to know how dangerous the wind chills expected to arrive in southeast Wyoming really are.
Cheyenne Temperature Dropped 32 Degrees In 10 Minutes Wednesday
Cheyenne saw some record-setting temperature drops in less than an hour on Wednesday as a record-setting cold front rocked southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Services Facebook page, According to the post, the following radical drops in temperature were recorded in the Cheyenne area:
Temperatures Of -32, Wind Chills of – 60 Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about temperatures that could plunge as low as -32 degrees and wind chills that could hit -60 by the middle of this week. That's according to the the agency' s website. The weather service posted the following early this morning:
WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts
You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes
With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. ....
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Cheyenne?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in the weather forecast for Cheyenne. Frigid temps are on the way - by Thursday, we could see temps below -50 degrees Fahrenheit (you can find the current forecast for the week here). On top of that, the forecast calls for a chance of snow!
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
Firefighters Called Out To Battle Blaze Near East Allison Road
Details are still somewhat sketchy on a residential fire that was reported late Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Mitchell Court near East Allison Road. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office posted the following on it's Facebook page around 4 p.m. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and Cheyenne Police Department...
BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
Comea Shelter Lifts Restrictions, Asks For Donations Facing Extreme Cold
The Comea Homeless Shelter in Cheyenne is lifting most restrictions on who is allowed to stay in the face of expected dangerously cold wind chills later today into early Friday. The shelter is also asking for donations. That's according to a post on the shelter's Facebook page:. There has been...
60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming
While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions
As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In Cheyenne Under Investigation
Cheyenne Police say a single vehicle accident on Cheyenne's Carey Avenue is under investigation. Cheyenne Police spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas says the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Carey. Farkas says the preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Chevy Impala was northbound when it went of the road and hit a tree.
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
2022’s Deadliest Wyoming County in Terms of Traffic Deaths
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there have been 112 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State so far this year resulting in 128 deaths. Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.39%) have occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, and one in November.
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0