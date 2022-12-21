Read full article on original website
Related
seventeen.com
Emily in Paris
*Major spoilers for Emily in Paris season 3 below!*. Emily in Paris is back for season three just in time for the holidays, which means you are likely cozied up by the fireplace and binge-watched Emily's latest adventures in the City of Lights with your fam. Now that all ten episodes of season three dropped on Netflix, there is so much to unpack ahead of season four (which has already been renewed at the streamer — c'est manifique!).
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
seventeen.com
Lily Collins Reveals That She Had a "Trauma Bangs" Experience Just Like in "Emily in Paris"
Our favorite American transplant, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), from Netflix's Emily in Paris is under a ton of pressure at the beginning of the third season, which premiered December 21. She faces major life-changing decisions in her work, fashion, and love life, as we saw in the season two finale. Will she stick by her Chicago boss, Madeline, at Savoir or join her aloof Parisian mentor, Sylvie, at her new firm? Should she enter a long-distance relationship with her new British flame Alfie or should she hold out hope for Gabriel? While these decisions appear to be harder to make for Emily, one choice was easy — she needed to cut her hair.
seventeen.com
Yes, the “McBaguette” from “Emily in Paris” Season 3 Really Does Exist
In the season 3 premiere of Emily in Paris, our fave marketing executive brings an unlikely new client to Savoir — er, we mean Agence Grateau. Emily Cooper’s ex, Doug, calls from Chicago and announces that he’s been named the Associate Manager of Global Partnerships for McDonald’s. He reveals that Mickey D’s is searching for a marketing firm in France to launch a fancy new snack named the “McBaguette” — and he wants to give the account to our leading lady.
seventeen.com
Glass Onion
The following article contains mentions of suicide that may be triggering to some. If you or a loved one are struggling, please visit 988lifeline.org or call/text 988. Ever since the epic murder mystery film, Knives Out, dropped in 2019, fans have been itching for more in the cinematic universe created by Rian Johnson. We won't have to wait much longer, thanks to a new mystery that ensues in Glass Onion. The Knives Out sequel features a brand new all-star cast, including Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke, among others. Daniel Craig also reprises his Knives Out role as private detective Benoit Blanc. While the first movie focused on a family, its sequel hones in on a group of friends that is inherently close because of money.
Comments / 0