Savings Account Rates Today: December 21, 2022—Rates Vary

By Doug Whiteman, Mitch Strohm
 6 days ago
Rates on savings accounts are the same compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. You can now earn 4.00% or higher on your savings.

In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at some of the best savings rates you’ll find today.

Highest Savings Account Rates Today

Type Highest Rate Average APY

Traditional Savings 4.00% 0.83%

High-Yield Savings (Minimum $10K Deposit) N/A* 0.21%

High-Yield Savings (Minimum $25K Deposit) N/A* 0.45%

Money Market Account 3.15% 0.33%

Source: Bankrate.com

*Highest reported in the last week. Data unavailable for today.

Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each savings type. For banks and credit unions offering the top rates, check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts.

Savings Rates Today: Traditional Savings Account

Traditional savings accounts, called “statement savings accounts” within the banking industry, have been infamous for paying paltry interest in recent years. That’s gradually changing, thanks to the Fed’s campaign of interest rate hikes to combat inflation.

Today’s highest interest rate on a standard savings account is 4.00%, according to data from Bankrate.com. If you land a basic savings account with a rate in that range, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate also was 4.00%.

The national average rate is just 0.30%, according to the most recent data from the FDIC, the government agency that insures bank deposits. But today’s average APY for a traditional savings account is 0.83%, Bankrate says, and that’s the same as a week ago.

APY, or annual percentage rate, depicts the actual return your account will earn during one year. It factors in compound interest, which is the interest that builds up on the interest in your account.

Savings Rates Today: High-Yield Savings Account

High-yield savings accounts typically pay considerably higher interest than a conventional savings account. But the trade-off is you’ll have to jump through some hoops for the bank or credit union. Often, that means making a large deposit to open the account.

The average APY for high-yield accounts requiring a minimum deposit of $10,000 is now 0.21% APY, the same as a week ago.

The current average is 0.45% APY for a high-yield account with a $25,000 minimum deposit. That’s the same as last week’s APY.

Savings Rates Today: Money Market Account (MMA)

Money market accounts are savings accounts that mix in some of the features of checking accounts. Typically, you can write checks and enjoy debit card privileges.

MMAs tend to pay somewhat higher interest than a standard savings account. The FDIC says the average MMA rate is 0.38%, versus 0.30% for a traditional savings account.

But today, the best money market accounts have rates as high as 3.15%. That’s steady with the top rate of 3.15% from one week ago.

The average APY for an MMA is now 0.33%, the same as this time last week, according to Bankrate.

How to Choose a Savings Account

Whether you’re looking for a traditional savings account, high-yield savings account or MMA, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind.

A great interest rate is important, but it’s not the only factor when choosing an account to hold your savings. Another major consideration is whether the account has a minimum deposit—and whether you can meet that requirement.

You’ll also want to understand the fees. Savings accounts can come with monthly maintenance fees, excess transaction fees (if you ignore limits on withdrawals), and other annoying charges that can bite into your returns.

And before you apply for your account, be sure you investigate the reputation and safety of the bank or credit union. Read the reviews, see what people have to say about customer service, check how the financial institution responds to consumer questions, and be certain that your money will be protected.

Find an account that’s insured by the FDIC or, in the case of credit unions, the NCUA. Those federal agencies provide up to $250,000 in insurance per depositor and per bank for each account ownership category.

