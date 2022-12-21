Read full article on original website
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
southarkansassun.com
State of Delaware’s Relief Rebate Program Before the Year Ends
According to Delaware General Assembly (2022) website, House Bill 360 constituted the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program. This law established a “relief rebate,” which is a direct payment of $300 made to each adult Delaware resident once. The purpose of this assistance is to advance the welfare of all Delawareans who are recovering from the COVID pandemic and dealing with increasing groceries and petrol prices.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Delaware
Delaware might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Delaware.
Power grid operator PJM asks Pa., NJ, Del. residents to conserve energy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - is asking residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants. At the same time, there is an increased demand for power this Christmas holiday weekend.PJM Interconnection is asking consumers to limit power between 4 a.m. December 24 and 10 a.m. December 25. "This is extremely rare in our region," PJM Interconnection's chief communications officer Susan Buehler said. "The last time we had a situation like this was the polar vortex in January...
delawarepublic.org
Aubrey Plaza and Dan Murphy return to Delaware with more work celebrating the First State
Aubrey Plaza and Dan Murphy’s 2021 children’s book, “The Legend of the Christmas Witch,” which follows the tale of Santa Claus’ long lost twin sister, Kristtörn, got a sequel this year. In their first book, they make several references to the First State, and...
delawaretoday.com
Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops
Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette
Friends of Delaware Veterans gives $40,000 to trust fund endowment
Friends of Delaware Veterans recently contributed $40,000 contribution to the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund Legacy Endowment. “There's more than one way to help those who serve and protect us," said Paul Davis, Friends of Delaware Veterans vice president. "There's an immediate opportunity through contributions for ongoing needs, and there's a longer-term approach through the endowment we created in 2019.”
Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1
Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's coldest night since 2019 expected as flash freeze hits region
An Arctic cold front which brought a dusting of frozen precipitation to some parts of Delaware has left behind the coldest airmass in over three years just days before Christmas. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill advisory for Friday night, as temperatures are expected to fall to between...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We've had a great December filled with all sorts of holiday events and Christmas cheer. But as you can imagine, there aren't a whole lot of planned events for this special holiday weekend. We do have some new things to tell you about and the area's Christmas light displays and...
Constables: What are they; why so many are being hired
Christina School District is the latest Delaware district to hire constables to help ensure student safety, a trend that has been spreading statewide. Since the start of the school year, Christina has hired three at the elementary level. School board member Don Patton expects Superintendent Dan Shelton to push for constables at secondary schools next. “I’m against that and I’m ... Read More
Cape Gazette
DelDOT looking to ease the stress of Route 1 cycling
Biking in the Cape Region can either be visually and physically rewarding or one of the most terrifying experiences of a person’s life. Bike Delaware’s James Wilson said the stretch of Coastal Highway from Five Points to the Forgotten Mile sees nearly two dozen biking-related accidents every year. The Delaware Department of Transportation is aware of the hazardous conditions along Route 1 and has been surveying the public for solutions. The goal is to improve safety, provide better access to businesses and reduce traffic.
WDEL 1150AM
44 Delaware high school football players honored with MiniMax Awards
Forty-four Delaware high school athletes were honored for their work on and off the field with the 2022 MiniMax Award. One player from each football team in Delaware was nominated by their coach on the basis of football performance, but also their academics and community service. A committee of media...
Consumers' Checkbook rates grocery store prices, quality
Consumers' Checkbook shopped a list of about 150 different items that people commonly buy and surveyed consumers about price and quality.
WBOC
DE to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Dec. 23 To SNAP Households, Eligible TANF and General Assistance Households
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for December to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance...
Cape Gazette
Delaware's rush to ban gasoline and diesel vehicles is misguided
By 2035, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware will be required to be zero-emission vehicles. That is the goal of regulations the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control aims to adopt. Last March, Gov. John Carney directed DNREC to promulgate regulations to implement California’s Advanced...
Bay Net
Groundbreaking Wild Turkey Research Set To Begin In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state. The 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird...
Five Delmarva Restaurants That Deserve Five Stars
As a Delmarva resident and a girl who loves all kinds of food, I have spent years visiting the area's local restaurants. While there are so many amazing places to eat around here, I think these five are among my top favorites. Try them out, and I'm sure you will enjoy them too.
Comments / 1