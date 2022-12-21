ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball

The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Students and faculty honored at Zachary’s December School Board meeting

Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting. Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed. The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 14-20

CHURCH: 125 E. Butcher Switch Road, description, fire damage restoration at World Harvest Lighthouse Church; applicant, ServePro of Lafayette; contractor, JBWM Enterprises; $400,000. New construction. OTHER: 4101 Louisiana Ave., description, new location for Dance Graphics; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.3 million. Commercial demolition. OTHER: 411 W. Milton Ave., Milton,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Even with planned upgrades, Lafayette behind in 'hypercompetitive' sports tourism arms race

Participation in youth soccer in Lafayette, for whatever reason, in recent years has been double the national average. That’s according to Michael Ritch, who has been the director of the Cajun Rush/Lafayette Youth Soccer Association for the last 15 years. It has spilled into Broussard, Youngsville and now Carencro, and there will likely be another spike in interest that usually comes in World Cup years.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp

Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential

Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board

On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Oberlin mayor-elect takes staff walkout in stride

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin will soon have a new mayor and now, unexpectedly, has two new employees. The 3-person office staff of the Town of Oberlin walked out Monday morning. At least two expected to be fired by incoming mayor Larry Alexander. The new faces...
OBERLIN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy