4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
Double security at Lafayette library board meetings called intimidating, waste of money
Two armed, uniformed guards stand in front of the room facing onlookers who are gathered to observe the proceedings. This isn't a courtroom. It's a Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control meeting. Until October, the library paid a single deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to provide security at...
Water system in New Iberia asking customers to conserve
LAWCO in New Iberia is requesting that customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville and Iberia Parish service area conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball
The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
Students and faculty honored at Zachary’s December School Board meeting
Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting. Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed. The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which...
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 14-20
CHURCH: 125 E. Butcher Switch Road, description, fire damage restoration at World Harvest Lighthouse Church; applicant, ServePro of Lafayette; contractor, JBWM Enterprises; $400,000. New construction. OTHER: 4101 Louisiana Ave., description, new location for Dance Graphics; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.3 million. Commercial demolition. OTHER: 411 W. Milton Ave., Milton,...
Even with planned upgrades, Lafayette behind in 'hypercompetitive' sports tourism arms race
Participation in youth soccer in Lafayette, for whatever reason, in recent years has been double the national average. That’s according to Michael Ritch, who has been the director of the Cajun Rush/Lafayette Youth Soccer Association for the last 15 years. It has spilled into Broussard, Youngsville and now Carencro, and there will likely be another spike in interest that usually comes in World Cup years.
Lafayette Utilities System Issues a Boil Water Advisory
Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the areas north of I-10, south of Gendarme Road, west of Wilderness Trail and east of Janvier Road.
Night classes offered soon at SLCC's Opelousas campus
The night classes will be offered at the TH Harris campus starting with the Spring 2023 semester, officials say.
Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp
Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
Recap: How 2022 left Guillory’s drainage program in a deep hole
In early 2022 The Current began examining the Guillory administration’s $100 million-plus investment in flood mitigation for obvious reasons — it’s an issue important to every one of us. And we need to get it right. It became a defining issue for our coverage this year, and...
Opelousas’ new police chief is stepping into the role with a focus on strengthening relationships
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc grew up just a few blocks from the Opelousas Police Department. On Jan. 1, he’ll walk through the station’s doors as the department’s new chief of police, with a focus on community policing, officer preparedness and combating violent crime in the city.
Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential
Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate.
Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board
On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
Feu follet or atmospheric mirage? The story behind the mysterious light in Pointe Coupee
If you want to see the light, you'll need to plan a trip to Pointe Coupee Parish's countryside. Wait, you were thinking about the other light — the light at the end of the tunnel — weren't you? Or maybe the kind found in the enlightenment of truth?
Oberlin mayor-elect takes staff walkout in stride
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin will soon have a new mayor and now, unexpectedly, has two new employees. The 3-person office staff of the Town of Oberlin walked out Monday morning. At least two expected to be fired by incoming mayor Larry Alexander. The new faces...
Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor Jay Miller responds to newly surfaced video of him at Jan. 6 insurrection
A newly released video recorded in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has been uncovered
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
Cold snap could last through Christmas; here's how some in Baton Rouge are handling it
Christmas is on the horizon, but the weather outside Friday was frightful across the state. Forecasters urged people to hunker down for a few more nights of frigid temperatures, saying the bitter temperatures that the Baton Rouge region saw overnight could continue through the holiday weekend. A massive arctic cold...
New ID system to let East Baton Rouge parents track their kids on school buses
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is upgrading the software it uses to manage its bus fleet, including adding a feature common in other districts that allows parents to track their children as they board and exit the bus. After receiving proposals from several companies, the school system has...
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
