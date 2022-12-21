Chargers go on the road and get the job done. It wasn't exactly pretty and it didn't include a bunch of Justin Herbert touchdown passes, but that doesn't matter. Los Angeles boarded a flight to Indianapolis, hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and took care of business. The Chargers outgained the Colts, 314-173, converted 8 of 18 third downs (and held the Colts to 0-10 on third down), forced three turnovers and trusted Austin Ekeler to punch it in twice, accounting for 12 of the team's 20 points. There were moments of exciting creativity, like the flea-flicker that nearly ended in a highlight-reel touchdown for Keenan Allen, but overall, it wasn't a game that will be featured prominently in the team's yearbook reel. That's fine. The Chargers didn't need to be heroes Monday night. They just needed to be professionals, and they did their job.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO