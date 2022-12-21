Read full article on original website
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
NFL
Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17
The NFL announced Sunday that it's making a flex scheduling change for Week 17. The Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football on NBC. In a corresponding move, the Los Angeles Rams at Los...
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol after showing symptoms on Monday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel announced during his Monday news conference, which puts Tagovailoa's status for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots in doubt. Tagovailoa, who missed Weeks 5-6 due to a concussion, told doctors on...
NFL
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announces retirement following conclusion of 2022 NFL season
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the 2022 season. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude," tweeted Watt, who said Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers was his last ever NFL home game. "It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Five QBs who could save careers -- and one who can repair legacy
There's a lot to discuss after an eventful Week 16, so let's jump right into it. Today, I'm looking at five quarterbacks who can solidify or save their career trajectories over the final two weeks of the 2022 regular season -- and one additional passer who can do some work to repair his legacy.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 17 waiver wire
If you're here heading into Week 17, that should be good news. It's championship week. Everything comes down to this. Somewhere between minutes to months of draft prep. Season-shifting trades that would make the Wolf of Wall Street jealous (I think he made trades, I haven't seen the movie in years). And, of course, working the waiver wire like wizards week after week on the way to win after win.
NFL
The First Read, Week 17: Four things that will be decided this week; updated MVP rankings
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An awards candidate making a surge. -- Whether two high-profile backs are worthy of hefty contracts. -- The latest MVP rankings. But first, zeroing...
NFL
Chargers safety Derwin James ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was disqualified in the second quarter of Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious, helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the immediate aftermath of the hit, James was flagged, then taken into the blue medical tent before walking...
NFL
Jets QB Mike White (ribs) cleared by doctors, to start Sunday vs. Seahawks
Mike White is back in time to try to save the New York Jets' season. The quarterback, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, was medically cleared by doctors and will start Week 17 against Seattle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Brian Costello of the...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Colts on Monday night
Chargers go on the road and get the job done. It wasn't exactly pretty and it didn't include a bunch of Justin Herbert touchdown passes, but that doesn't matter. Los Angeles boarded a flight to Indianapolis, hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and took care of business. The Chargers outgained the Colts, 314-173, converted 8 of 18 third downs (and held the Colts to 0-10 on third down), forced three turnovers and trusted Austin Ekeler to punch it in twice, accounting for 12 of the team's 20 points. There were moments of exciting creativity, like the flea-flicker that nearly ended in a highlight-reel touchdown for Keenan Allen, but overall, it wasn't a game that will be featured prominently in the team's yearbook reel. That's fine. The Chargers didn't need to be heroes Monday night. They just needed to be professionals, and they did their job.
NFL
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday sticking with QB Nick Foles despite three-INT performance vs. Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts' last quarterback change went about as poorly as all the other attempts to jumpstart a dead offense. Nick Foles, who leapfrogged from No. 3 QB to starter with Matt Ryan's benching, threw three ghastly interceptions for an offense that generated a piddling 173 yards, and went 0-for-10 on third downs in a 20-3 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Broncos GM George Paton: We do believe Russell Wilson is fixable
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, turning the page from a disastrous season. The biggest Broncos issues in 2022 came on offense, where Russell Wilson struggled throughout his first season in Denver following his offseason blockbuster trade from Seattle. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said...
NFL
Cards WRs learn more about the Steelers legend Franco Harris | 'Hard Knocks In Season'
It's been an emotional holiday week around the NFL, with Franco Harris's untimely passing touching all corners of the league. Here's the Arizona Cardinals wide receivers room spending a moment learning about the Steelers legend with their coach Shawn Jefferson in a scene from Hard Knocks on HBO Max. Don't miss the latest episode on Wednesday, December 28th available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
NFL
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders' first season under Josh McDaniels has been a harrowing roller-coaster ride into the abyss, with few glimpses of hope along the way. When the Raiders needed quarterback Derek Carr to carry them down the stretch, he cratered. Saturday night's dismal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put Vegas' season on life support, included three second-half interceptions that booted a chance for a win.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Championship week!
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The guys start off by making sense of both the Jets' and Commanders' weapons this week as Mike White will once again get the start for New York, along with Carson Wentz most likely making his return for Washington. They also talk about some of their biggest takeaways from this past weekend, including a few potential league-winning players going into championships and a team that could have two WR1s next year. They also dive into some of Week 16's top performers, some waiver-wire targets, and some helpful lineup tips for a do-or-die Week 17.
NFL
Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start to first season in Denver
What was once an exciting coach and quarterback pairing in Denver didn't last a full season. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, ending his tenure in Denver after just 15 games (4-11). "On behalf of our ownership and organization, I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as...
NFL
Tom Brady leads comeback, keeps Buccaneers atop division ahead of 'championship game' vs. Panthers
Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense puttered its way through three quarters but turned it on in the final frame to earn a big 19-16 overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Bucs overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime. Tampa Bay's nine-play, 71-yard game-winning field goal drive...
NFL
NFL community reacts to J.J. Watt announcing his retirement after 12 seasons
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday on Twitter that this past Sunday's game against the Buccaneers was his last NFL home game after 12 seasons in the NFL. Below is the reaction from the NFL community, family, friends and more following the news of Watt's retirement:
NFL
Eberflus rejects idea of shutting down QB Fields: 'We want to improve. We want to see where we are'
Matt Eberflus emphatically rebuked talk of the Chicago Bears shutting down quarterback Justin Fields for the season's final two weeks. "Absolutely not," the coach responded Monday when broached about the possibility of putting the young QB on ice with two games left. The Bears currently sit at the No. 2...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Broncos fire HC Nathaniel Hackett + breaking down big Week 16 games
Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 16 of the NFL season. First, the duo reacts to the news of the Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Then, the pair break down the big 3 games from the weekend. After, the group hit on two games, the Packers and Dolphins game and the 49ers and Commanders game. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Texans at Titans and the Lions at Panthers. To wrap up the show, the duo discusses the Raiders at Steelers game.
