ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol after showing symptoms on Monday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel announced during his Monday news conference, which puts Tagovailoa's status for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots in doubt. Tagovailoa, who missed Weeks 5-6 due to a concussion, told doctors on...
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 17 waiver wire

If you're here heading into Week 17, that should be good news. It's championship week. Everything comes down to this. Somewhere between minutes to months of draft prep. Season-shifting trades that would make the Wolf of Wall Street jealous (I think he made trades, I haven't seen the movie in years). And, of course, working the waiver wire like wizards week after week on the way to win after win.
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Colts on Monday night

Chargers go on the road and get the job done. It wasn't exactly pretty and it didn't include a bunch of Justin Herbert touchdown passes, but that doesn't matter. Los Angeles boarded a flight to Indianapolis, hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and took care of business. The Chargers outgained the Colts, 314-173, converted 8 of 18 third downs (and held the Colts to 0-10 on third down), forced three turnovers and trusted Austin Ekeler to punch it in twice, accounting for 12 of the team's 20 points. There were moments of exciting creativity, like the flea-flicker that nearly ended in a highlight-reel touchdown for Keenan Allen, but overall, it wasn't a game that will be featured prominently in the team's yearbook reel. That's fine. The Chargers didn't need to be heroes Monday night. They just needed to be professionals, and they did their job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday sticking with QB Nick Foles despite three-INT performance vs. Chargers

The Indianapolis Colts' last quarterback change went about as poorly as all the other attempts to jumpstart a dead offense. Nick Foles, who leapfrogged from No. 3 QB to starter with Matt Ryan's benching, threw three ghastly interceptions for an offense that generated a piddling 173 yards, and went 0-for-10 on third downs in a 20-3 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Broncos GM George Paton: We do believe Russell Wilson is fixable

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, turning the page from a disastrous season. The biggest Broncos issues in 2022 came on offense, where Russell Wilson struggled throughout his first season in Denver following his offseason blockbuster trade from Seattle. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said...
DENVER, CO
NFL

Cards WRs learn more about the Steelers legend Franco Harris | 'Hard Knocks In Season'

It's been an emotional holiday week around the NFL, with Franco Harris's untimely passing touching all corners of the league. Here's the Arizona Cardinals wide receivers room spending a moment learning about the Steelers legend with their coach Shawn Jefferson in a scene from Hard Knocks on HBO Max. Don't miss the latest episode on Wednesday, December 28th available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
NFL

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders' first season under Josh McDaniels has been a harrowing roller-coaster ride into the abyss, with few glimpses of hope along the way. When the Raiders needed quarterback Derek Carr to carry them down the stretch, he cratered. Saturday night's dismal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put Vegas' season on life support, included three second-half interceptions that booted a chance for a win.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Championship week!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The guys start off by making sense of both the Jets' and Commanders' weapons this week as Mike White will once again get the start for New York, along with Carson Wentz most likely making his return for Washington. They also talk about some of their biggest takeaways from this past weekend, including a few potential league-winning players going into championships and a team that could have two WR1s next year. They also dive into some of Week 16's top performers, some waiver-wire targets, and some helpful lineup tips for a do-or-die Week 17.
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

Move the Sticks: Broncos fire HC Nathaniel Hackett + breaking down big Week 16 games

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 16 of the NFL season. First, the duo reacts to the news of the Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Then, the pair break down the big 3 games from the weekend. After, the group hit on two games, the Packers and Dolphins game and the 49ers and Commanders game. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Texans at Titans and the Lions at Panthers. To wrap up the show, the duo discusses the Raiders at Steelers game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy