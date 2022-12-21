ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OHIO STATE
Patriots’ Jerod Mayo: ‘I think I’m ready to be a head coach’ in the NFL

As Head coach openings start to appear across the NFL, Jerod Mayo says his ambition is still to hold one of those jobs. This comes after first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos on Monday. Fittingly, the New England Patriots linebackers coach was one of the candidate who interviewed for the job in Denver before losing out to Hackett.
Matt Patricia lost his voice; will Patriots coach be able to call plays?

Tuesday morning’s virtual press conference with Matt Patricia started with a disclaimer. New England Patriots media relations told reporters that the coach had lost his voice. Patricia was in good spirits and gritted through the press conference with a weak, raspy voice, apologizing for how it sounded. “Voice just...
Patriots coaching rumors: Bill O’Brien reunion ‘probably gonna happen’ (report)

The rumblings of a Bill O’Brien reunion with the New England Patriots are gaining more steam as the days go on. The latest fuel to be thrown on the fire comes from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston during an appearance on WEEI Tuesday. Curran reports that, according to sources he’s talked to, the Patriots would “absolutely” want O’Brien back on the staff and that a deal could already be in the works.
ALABAMA STATE
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts

Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
Cape Cod named most romantic spot in the US to celebrate the New Year

One part of Massachusetts is being named the most romantic spot in the country to celebrate the upcoming new year. MyHolidays.com compiled a list of 12 of the best spots in the U.S. to celebrate the New Year. Each destination named on the list was named the best in their category. For example, Nashville was named the place with the best live music to listen to for a New Year celebration. Miami was named the best place to celebrate with beach parties.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
