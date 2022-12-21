Read full article on original website
BetMGM Ohio bonus code MASSLIVE: $200 pre-launch bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective Ohio sports bettors have only a few days left sign up with our BetMGM Ohio bonus code MASSLIVE and...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $201 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 17-41-47-60-61,...
Patriots’ Jerod Mayo: ‘I think I’m ready to be a head coach’ in the NFL
As Head coach openings start to appear across the NFL, Jerod Mayo says his ambition is still to hold one of those jobs. This comes after first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos on Monday. Fittingly, the New England Patriots linebackers coach was one of the candidate who interviewed for the job in Denver before losing out to Hackett.
Patriots’ Matthew Slater responds to ‘narrative’ that Mac Jones is a ‘dirty player’
Once again, Mac Jones is being called “dirty” by opponents. This comes after the New England Patriots quarterback was fined for a low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during a would-be fumble return. Jones was reportedly fined for the play. (You can watch the play here.)
Matt Patricia lost his voice; will Patriots coach be able to call plays?
Tuesday morning’s virtual press conference with Matt Patricia started with a disclaimer. New England Patriots media relations told reporters that the coach had lost his voice. Patricia was in good spirits and gritted through the press conference with a weak, raspy voice, apologizing for how it sounded. “Voice just...
Patriots coaching rumors: Bill O’Brien reunion ‘probably gonna happen’ (report)
The rumblings of a Bill O’Brien reunion with the New England Patriots are gaining more steam as the days go on. The latest fuel to be thrown on the fire comes from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston during an appearance on WEEI Tuesday. Curran reports that, according to sources he’s talked to, the Patriots would “absolutely” want O’Brien back on the staff and that a deal could already be in the works.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ prize won at Alfa Auto Fuel
A winning “Mass Cash” ticket for Monday night’s drawing was purchased at a gas station, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. The winning $100,000 lottery ticket was bought from an Alfa Auto Fuel gas station in Roslindale. “Mass Cash” drawings occur daily at 9 p.m., and tickets to...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $20,000 Keno ticket won on Christmas Day
A trip to a Lowell convenience store led to an unexpected gift on Christmas Day. The purchase of a Keno ticket at the 99 Store in Lowell resulted in a $20,000 winner. That was the largest prize sold or claimed in Mass. on Christmas Day. Overall, 164 winning tickets worth...
New $50 scratch ticket with $25M prize announced by Mass. State Lottery
The Massachusetts State Lottery announced its largest scratch ticket prize offered in history — a $50 scratch ticket with a grand prize of $25 million. Winning tickets will have a minimum prize of at least $100. The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” scratch ticket will be available for purchase on Tuesday,...
Here’s why Gov. Charlie Baker took the job as NCAA president
Gov. Charlie Baker, who has just days remaining in the corner office, admits he could have found an “easier” next role than serving as president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association during an inflection point for college sports and student athletes. When Sam Kennedy, the Red Sox CEO...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won the $1M prize from a Sunoco station
A man from North Andover was the winner of a $1 million scratch ticket purchased from a Sunoco gas station in Peabody, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Christian Kalil was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped at the Peabody Sunoco to get gas so his wife wouldn’t have to in the morning, the lottery said.
Senators call for Southwest to issue refunds, reimbursements after cancellations
Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and Connecticut Democrat U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday called on Southwest Airlines to compensate passengers whose flights had been canceled in the wake of a massive winter storm this weekend that disrupted travel for thousands. The Dallas-based airline canceled more than 70% of its...
Advocates say new $15 minimum wage not enough to keep up with inflation
Some of the main advocates behind a successful push to increase Massachusetts’ minimum wage to $15 an hour starting in 2023 said Tuesday morning the new baseline is still not enough to keep up with inflation pressures and economic hardships. The minimum wage for tipped and non-tipped workers in...
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
State Rep. Jake Oliveira prepares to succeed Sen. Eric Lesser on Beacon Hill
State Rep. Jake Oliveira’s transition process to the Massachusetts Senate began with a 25-day cross-country roadtrip as the Ludlow native interspersed skiing in Park City, Utah, and visits to national parks with Zoom meetings, constituent service cases, staffing hires and a legislative conference in San Diego. Oliveira said he...
Is the RMV open the day after Christmas in Massachusetts?
Bay Staters looking to register new vehicles or replace expiring driver’s licenses will need to wait until later this week. All Registry of Motor Vehicle offices in Massachusetts are closed Monday due to Christmas, the RMV and Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter. RMV offices, which will reopen...
Cape Cod named most romantic spot in the US to celebrate the New Year
One part of Massachusetts is being named the most romantic spot in the country to celebrate the upcoming new year. MyHolidays.com compiled a list of 12 of the best spots in the U.S. to celebrate the New Year. Each destination named on the list was named the best in their category. For example, Nashville was named the place with the best live music to listen to for a New Year celebration. Miami was named the best place to celebrate with beach parties.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
With new administration afoot, state still debating future of Springfield’s Roderick Ireland courthouse
SPRINGFIELD — With the end of Gov. Charlie Baker’s tenure just days away, the outgoing administration couldn’t put a bow on it for employees of the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse. Also labeled by many in the legal community the “sick courthouse” that has been subject to multiple...
