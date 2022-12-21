ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants offense shows signs of breaking out with playoff berth in sight

That wasn’t troublemaker Kelly Leak out there catching passes and that wasn’t Amanda Wurlitzer tossing touchdowns and that wasn’t hot-headed Tanner Boyle drilling a long, long field goal. And that definitely wasn’t cranky Morris Buttermaker directing the home team from the sideline. The Giants did not lose Saturday to a bunch of, well, a bunch of … “We weren’t playing the Bad News Bears,” receiver Darius Slayton said. “That’s potentially the two-seed in the NFC. They’ve got a lot of good players. I definitely don’t think it changes our perspective of our team. We know we have a good team, we just have to make...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 16 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Jones has had a tough fantasy schedule over the last four weeks, playing against the Cowboys, Eagles, and the Commanders twice. But this week he gets a super nice matchup against the Vikings, who have allowed the most passing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to QBs since Week 6. The last time that Jones had a nice fantasy matchup was in Week 11 against the Lions, and he put up nearly 25 fantasy points in that game. An additional bonus is that he will be playing in a dome, while many other QBs will be playing in windy, freezing cold weather this weekend.
NFL

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Chase Young bests Nick Bosa in 2022 debut; Texans upset Titans

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 16 schedule). Chase Young is expected to make his 2022 debut Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers -- this would be his first game since Week 9 of 2021. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year makes up for lost time by having more sacks than Defensive Player of the Year favorite Nick Bosa.
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

Jets coach Robert Saleh says 'we haven't seen the last of' Zach Wilson despite Thursday night benching

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler near the end of the third quarter of New York's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. It marked the latest disappointing chapter in the 2022 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick's two-season tenure for the Jets, whose playoff hopes were dealt a massive blow with their fourth consecutive loss. Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game it won't be Wilson's last chapter with New York, despite a woeful performance drenched in boos that even the evening's steady downpour could not wash away.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL

Texans-Titans kickoff delayed due to rolling blackouts in Nashville

The NFL pushed back the start time of today's Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans game in Nashville one hour due to rolling blackouts in the area caused by bitterly cold weather that strained the electrical grid. Kickoff for Texans-Titans is now scheduled for 2:02 p.m. ET. "Due to the extreme...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch

The Miami Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push. In six games in Miami, Chubb has generated 2.5 sacks and 12 tackles with 21 total pressures. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with the Dolphins after the trade, knows he can do more.
NFL

Move the Sticks: Most dangerous wild-card teams, Christmas wish list for top-five teams of 2023 NFL Draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys hit on the Jaguars and Jets, as the teams are facing off on Thursday Night Football. Next, the pair gives Pro Bowl roster takeaways, with a focus on top snubs. Following that, the duo discusses which wild-card teams are the most dangerous. For the rest of the show, the guys do a Christmas wish list for the teams in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL

Commanders DE Chase Young to make 2022 season debut Saturday vs. 49ers

Chase Young's long-awaited return is here. The Washington Commanders edge rusher will make his 2022 debut on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday. Young hasn't played since suffering a significant knee injury in Week 9 of the 2021 season, sending him down a long journey...
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

Bill O'Brien emerging as option for Patriots offensive coordinator in 2023

Could a familiar face return to New England in 2023 to guide the offense in the right direction?. Sources say Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is a strong option to return to his former home and assume his old role as OC under Bill Belichick for next season. This would be a potential answer to an important question facing the Patriots in the future.
ALABAMA STATE
NFL

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Start 'em, sit 'em: Week 16 fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are getting your fantasy lineups set for Week 16! The guys get into the holiday spirit as they tell you which players are going to be naughty or nice this weekend and discuss what to do with the Eagles' weapons now that Gardner Minshew will get the start. Finally, the hosts tell you about a couple players they believe are primed for a big week in Club Dub!

