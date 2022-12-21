ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davidsonlocal.com

Caught Doing Good: Local ministries open doors during extreme cold

As temperatures dip to dangerous levels, several Davidson County agencies and churches are partnering to provide emergency housing for those without homes or power. High Rock Church of Lexington frequently opens its youth building to serve as a warm shelter during extreme weather. They opened the doors at 9 p.m. Friday night, December 23 and Saturday night, December 24. “On Saturday and Sunday mornings, we will close the building at 9 a.m. We have cots, blankets, couches and clothing.” With the help of the community, they were able to provide microwavable meals.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh toy drive brings volunteers joy despite temperatures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve. It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it. As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
chathamstartribune.com

City Councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting

A Danville City Councilman's house was hit by gunfire in a Christmas weekend drive-by shooting. Fortunately, no one was hurt. It happened Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stokes Street. In a Facebook post, City Councilman Bryant Hood said multiple shots rang out, leaving his home with 60 bullet holes. A neighbor’s house was also hit by gunfire.
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

1 firefighter injured in Durham Burger King fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One firefighter is injured after a fire broke out at a Durham Burger King restaurant on Monday morning, according to Durham fire officials. On Monday at 8:18 a.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded with 27 firefighters and five medics to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 70 at Burger King in reference to a structure fire.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community.  “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
LEXINGTON, NC
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy