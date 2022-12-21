Read full article on original website
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Water leak at senior center in Winston-Salem displaces residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews have cleared the scene after a water leak at Somerset Court of University Place, a senior center, in Winston-Salem Monday. According to the center, a pipe burst early in the morning due to the cold weather. Thirteen of the residents that were displaced are...
davidsonlocal.com
Caught Doing Good: Local ministries open doors during extreme cold
As temperatures dip to dangerous levels, several Davidson County agencies and churches are partnering to provide emergency housing for those without homes or power. High Rock Church of Lexington frequently opens its youth building to serve as a warm shelter during extreme weather. They opened the doors at 9 p.m. Friday night, December 23 and Saturday night, December 24. “On Saturday and Sunday mornings, we will close the building at 9 a.m. We have cots, blankets, couches and clothing.” With the help of the community, they were able to provide microwavable meals.
cbs17
Raleigh toy drive brings volunteers joy despite temperatures
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve. It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it. As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because...
wfmynews2.com
Strange Crime: Officials are searching for a suspect who shot a horse with an arrow in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two weeks since a horse was shot in the back with an arrow in Reidsville with no one in custody yet. Prim is boarded up in Rockingham County at the home of Jillian William’s mother. On December 15th, Williams said she got...
Car shop in Winston-Salem pays bill for pastor who was in need
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a Christmas miracle for a Winston-Salem pastor who has faced hardship after hardship. Bishop Charles Edward Gwynn, Jr. has faced many obstacles in life. He says he lost his mother and dogs back in 2018 and a year before that, his home caught fire,...
Winston-Salem sells historic homes for $1 to ensure preservation of African American history
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic community in the Piedmont Triad is a step closer to preservation. Triad Cultural Arts in Winston-Salem has been trying for 7 years to obtain the remaining shotgun houses in Happy Hill. This year, the Winston-Salem City Council helped them finally get them. It’s been a challenge trying to preserve […]
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
Photographer takes traditional Santa photos to the next level
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For many families, a yearly visit with Santa is a holiday tradition. "I see it always have seen Santa Claus as a majestic character that is part of our folklore," said Larry Hersberger. Hersberger has taken Santa photos for many years. But in 2008, he took...
chathamstartribune.com
City Councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting
A Danville City Councilman's house was hit by gunfire in a Christmas weekend drive-by shooting. Fortunately, no one was hurt. It happened Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stokes Street. In a Facebook post, City Councilman Bryant Hood said multiple shots rang out, leaving his home with 60 bullet holes. A neighbor’s house was also hit by gunfire.
cbs17
1 firefighter injured in Durham Burger King fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One firefighter is injured after a fire broke out at a Durham Burger King restaurant on Monday morning, according to Durham fire officials. On Monday at 8:18 a.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded with 27 firefighters and five medics to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 70 at Burger King in reference to a structure fire.
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
Man killed in deadly Christmas night crash after hitting ice, North Carolina police say
Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Raleigh.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community. “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
Scammers continue to dupe people out of money using Wake Co. Sheriff Major's name 7 years later
One woman was tricked into sending the scammers $900.00.
1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Downed power line sparks fire, closes Silas Creek Parkway between Miller, Ebert Streets, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy Triad road is closed due to a power line that sparked off a fire and knocked out power. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Silas Creek Parkway Northbound between Miller Street and Ebert Street is closed because a downed powerline caused a grass fire and a power outage in […]
Woman and man murdered on Christmas Eve; NC man charged
Dianna Marshall Stevens and Jacob Werner Derue were identified as the victims in the double killing.
cbs17
Raleigh, Durham fire crews busy on Christmas with 160+ calls about burst pipes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a merry Christmas for many people Sunday — but not for firefighters who were possibly hoping for a slow day. In Raleigh and Durham alone — as the weather warmed above freezing for the first time since late Friday night — massive problems sprang up across the Triangle.
High Point barbershop comes together for family that lost wife, mother to cancer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local family is receiving an outpouring of support after the tragic loss of a wife and mother. They were brought together at a place where that mom would bring her son for haircuts, a place that’s helped other young people through loss before because within the walls of Anointed […]
