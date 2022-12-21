Abortion has been the most successful eugenics program in history. To debase the value of pregnancy and the life grown from pregnancy further makes the point. To dehumanize the life as only a fetus further makes the point that it's eugenics. Play all the word games and mental gymnastics you want does not change it being eugenics in practice.
"there's always adoption" completely bypasses the fact that the woman has to go through 9 months of pregnancy and then labor. Pregnancy changes the body permanently.
I've seen the short film. not only is the "morals" behind it absolutely horrendous, but the acting is horrible too. and I hate how Jesus appears. do yourself a favor and don't watch it. also, mind your own business when it comes to someone else's bodily autonomy.
