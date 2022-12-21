Demi Moore Is Entering Her ‘Hot Kooky Unhinged Grandma Era’ & We're Very Here For It

Demi Moore ‘s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis , is pregnant, and Moore couldn’t be more excited to become a first-time grandma — but not just any grandma. The Hollywood icon has plans to become a “hot, kooky, unhinged grandma,” and we’re already 100% obsessed.

Following Willis’s Instagram announcement — three whimsical black and white photos showing off her bump, captioned with a simple sprout emoji — Moore reshared the photos on her own Instagram , captioning the post with a hilarious and eclectic statement: “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱.”

We aren’t the only ones in Moore’s granny fan club — famous friend Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “I’m into this phase for you.” Maria Shriver wrote a sweet message, “Welcome to the club! ❤️❤️❤️,” and other prominent pals followed suit, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing, “Congratulations!!!❤️❤️❤️,” Lucy Liu exclaiming, “I love it! Congrats to both mom’s!! 😍,” Rita Wilson commenting, “What happy, happy news!!!!!”, and Willis herself responding with a sweet, “Love you mama.”

Willis, 34, announced the happy news on Tuesday, December 20, putting her blossoming belly on full display with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas kissing her bump in one photo and looking absolutely ecstatic in another. The mom-to-be was showered with support in her comments section as well, with famous friend Nikki Reed sharing her excitement via emojis — “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!” — and Jenna Dewan writing, “OMG!!!! Congratulations my love!!! 😍❤️😭.” Aaron Paul wrote a sweet message as well, “I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!❤️❤️❤️,” and even Frances Bean Cobain commented “Congratulations beautiful !! ❤️❤️❤️.”

And, of course, the younger Willis women showed their love for their sister and niece/nephew-to-be as well. Middle sister Scout , 31, wrote, “I feel so good, What a joyful hard launch party,” adding in a separate comment, “I’m weep.” The youngest Willis, Tallulah , 28, added, “EEEEEEEE!!!! we stan this mommy!!” We’re weep and we most definitely stan, too.

Willis’s Dancing With the Stars colleagues and friends also flooded the comments with love, support, and excitement, with Sharna Burgess writing, “OMG!!!! RUMER I AM JUMPING FOR JOY!!! Wow congratulations beautiful woman I am so excited for you to meet the love of your life,” Jenna Johnson commenting, “RUMER!!!!!!! Omgggg 😭😭 CONGRATULATIONS 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Peta Murgatroyd writing, “I love you so much!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ you will be the most magical Mumma xxx,” Lindsay Arnold commenting, “Congratulations 😍😍😍😍😍,” and Carrie Ann Inaba writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you Rumer!!! Congratulations to you both!”

If this is the powerful show of love and support from the couple’s friends and family on the day of their announcement, we imagine the day the baby arrives is going to be overwhelmingly moving for the two parents-to-be — and for hot, kooky, unhinged Grandma Demi.

