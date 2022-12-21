ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Demi Moore Is Entering Her ‘Hot Kooky Unhinged Grandma Era’ & We're Very Here For It

By Alyssa K. Davis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHtFR_0jq6Gy3Z00

Demi Moore ‘s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis , is pregnant, and Moore couldn’t be more excited to become a first-time grandma — but not just any grandma. The Hollywood icon has plans to become a “hot, kooky, unhinged grandma,” and we’re already 100% obsessed.

Following Willis’s Instagram announcement — three whimsical black and white photos showing off her bump, captioned with a simple sprout emoji — Moore reshared the photos on her own Instagram , captioning the post with a hilarious and eclectic statement: “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱.”

We aren’t the only ones in Moore’s granny fan club — famous friend Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “I’m into this phase for you.” Maria Shriver wrote a sweet message, “Welcome to the club! ❤️❤️❤️,” and other prominent pals followed suit, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing, “Congratulations!!!❤️❤️❤️,” Lucy Liu exclaiming, “I love it! Congrats to both mom’s!! 😍,” Rita Wilson commenting, “What happy, happy news!!!!!”, and Willis herself responding with a sweet, “Love you mama.”

Willis, 34, announced the happy news on Tuesday, December 20, putting her blossoming belly on full display with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas kissing her bump in one photo and looking absolutely ecstatic in another. The mom-to-be was showered with support in her comments section as well, with famous friend Nikki Reed sharing her excitement via emojis — “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!” — and Jenna Dewan writing, “OMG!!!! Congratulations my love!!! 😍❤️😭.” Aaron Paul wrote a sweet message as well, “I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!❤️❤️❤️,” and even Frances Bean Cobain commented “Congratulations beautiful !! ❤️❤️❤️.”

And, of course, the younger Willis women showed their love for their sister and niece/nephew-to-be as well. Middle sister Scout , 31, wrote, “I feel so good, What a joyful hard launch party,” adding in a separate comment, “I’m weep.” The youngest Willis, Tallulah , 28, added, “EEEEEEEE!!!! we stan this mommy!!” We’re weep and we most definitely stan, too.

Willis’s Dancing With the Stars colleagues and friends also flooded the comments with love, support, and excitement, with Sharna Burgess writing, “OMG!!!! RUMER I AM JUMPING FOR JOY!!! Wow congratulations beautiful woman I am so excited for you to meet the love of your life,” Jenna Johnson commenting, “RUMER!!!!!!! Omgggg 😭😭 CONGRATULATIONS 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Peta Murgatroyd writing, “I love you so much!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ you will be the most magical Mumma xxx,” Lindsay Arnold commenting, “Congratulations 😍😍😍😍😍,” and Carrie Ann Inaba writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you Rumer!!! Congratulations to you both!”

If this is the powerful show of love and support from the couple’s friends and family on the day of their announcement, we imagine the day the baby arrives is going to be overwhelmingly moving for the two parents-to-be — and for hot, kooky, unhinged Grandma Demi.

These Hollywood grandparents aren’t baking cookies or playing Bingo — they’re in their prime of life.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYD7A_0jq6Gy3Z00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
People

Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'

The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
wmagazine.com

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday

America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
Popculture

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Is Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos

Rumer Willis had some exciting news to share just days before Christmas. She and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first baby together. This will be the first grandchild for Willis' parents, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Willis, 34, and Thomas published a joint Instagram post Tuesday,...
People

Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
HOUSTON, TX
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
SheKnows

SheKnows

88K+
Followers
9K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy