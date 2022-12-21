(Newark, DE 19711) On Monday, December 26, 2022, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) located a stolen Honda Civic in the Foxwoods Apartment Complex – Newark. While officers were in the area a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a male arrived and parked near the Honda. The driver of the Jeep exited his vehicle and then entered the stolen Honda to collect property. Officers checked the registration for the Jeep and discovered that the tag did not match the make and model of the vehicle. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep and identified the driver as Zyaire Davis (18) of Wilmington. It was determined that the Jeep he was driving was also stolen.

