Cold Christmas Holiday- Wintry mix possible Sunday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather conditions across the Central Plains for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however it will remain cold through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon today with light wind speeds. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s by afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens for Santa and his reindeer, then into the single digits by Christmas morning. Sunny with a warming trend across Kansas on Christmas Day. Highs near freezing in Wichita, with 40s and 50s across western Kansas.
Winter weather conditions result in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The combination of high winds, snow and ice resulted in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads. Tow truck drivers have been working hard all day helping several of those drivers get back on the road and back to safety. These cold temperatures can lead to many problems on and off […]
Who has power in Wichita? See latest outage map from Evergy
Outages were reported Thursday morning as a winter storm moved into the area.
Bitter cold, blowing snow set to descend on Wichita. Here’s the timing of the storm
Wichitan’s Thursday morning commute will feel 40 degrees colder than it was Wednesday.
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
WEATHER: Travel conditions ranging from seasonal to snow packed across listening area
Road conditions are passable within portions of the KVOE listening area, however, if you do not need to travel Friday it’s advised you don’t. Lyon County and Emporia road crews spent the better half of Thursday morning treating city and county roads in the midst of snowfall and freezing drizzle. According to Assistant Lyon County Engineer Jim Brull, the Arctic cold effecting the area is rendering treatment materials relatively ineffective.
Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
Thousands left without power as winter storm slams Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The latest on power outages amid a powerful winter storm in Kansas. Evergy's outage map showed that as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the total number of customers with out power in its service area was down to about 4,200. About 150 of those were in Sedgwick...
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
15 Free Things to Do in Topeka, KS
Topeka is the capital city of Kansas and the seat of Shawnee County. It is situated on the Kansas River in the eastern part of the state. The city’s name comes from the Indian term for “smoky hill” or “a good place to dig potatoes.”. The...
Why smoke was blowing across west Kellogg Thursday
Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon.
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
Popular Wichita attractions closing due to winter storm
Due to the winter storm expected this week, the Sedgwick County Zoo has decided to close this Thursday and Friday. As it stands right now, they do plan to open Saturday in order to be open for the Holiday weekend.
Jimmy Dale O’Brien
UPDATE: Slick roads lead to turnpike crash, injuring two
Slick conditions led to a crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Wednesday evening that left two people injured. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a vehicle lost traction around 5:45 p.m. in a northbound lane at mile marker 109, near Cottonwood Falls. It clipped a car in the inside lane, making it accelerate, spin and the median wall.
