ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
Ujwal Sharma

Find Happiness In Being Alone

Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
Ridley's Wreckage

Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵

Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.
Ridley's Wreckage

Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies

Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
mamalikestocook.com

Chocolate Dry Roasted Peanut Clusters

Easiest 2 Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Clusters Recipe. It is quick and easy to make chocolate dry roasted peanut clusters, when you follow my 2 ingredient recipe and simple instructions. To make the delicious clusters the only ingredients you need are dry roasted peanuts and chocolate chips – that’s it!...
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY

Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

25 Christmas cookie recipes for the Holiday season

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to play some Christmas songs and get baking some delicious Holiday cookies. After all, nothing adds a little sweetness to the season quite like a fresh plate of sugar cookies or a warm yule log. The practice of baking cookies specifically for Christmas dates back to the 16th century, which […]
Tina Howell

Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert

This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Your Lost Stuff

Most people, even when young, spend time looking for mislaid items. One in three people say they get into fights with others over lost items. Develop routines and designated spots so you remember where your items are. If you lose something, make your search systematic. No keys?. Don’t ransack your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy