Find Happiness In Being Alone
Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
You only need 5 ingredients to make delicious, buttery Mexican Wedding Cookies
Make a batch of these buttery, nutty cookies in about 30 minutes.
Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵
Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.
Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies
Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
People Are Sharing The Early Pandemic Decisions That Have Come Back To Bite Us In The Ass, And Mistakes Were Definitely Made
"So many men had secret families or affairs and lived double lives for years...until lockdowns started. They had used the guise of lengthy 'business trips' for years, and now that everyone had to work from home, the jig was up."
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Chocolate Dry Roasted Peanut Clusters
Easiest 2 Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Clusters Recipe. It is quick and easy to make chocolate dry roasted peanut clusters, when you follow my 2 ingredient recipe and simple instructions. To make the delicious clusters the only ingredients you need are dry roasted peanuts and chocolate chips – that’s it!...
OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
Woman Shares Her Fool-Proof Method for Decluttering the House Without the Overwhelm
Overwhelmed? This should help!
Man Backed for Leaving His Nieces to Eat Bread and Butter at Christmas Meal
One Redditor wrote: "They're rude [and] ungrateful brats," while another posted, "They can be picky, you don't have to accommodate that."
Can’t get to sleep? Try this doctor-approved sleep hack from Tiktok
Do you stop feeling tired when you get into bed? This viral TikTok shows you how to beat it…
25 Christmas cookie recipes for the Holiday season
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to play some Christmas songs and get baking some delicious Holiday cookies. After all, nothing adds a little sweetness to the season quite like a fresh plate of sugar cookies or a warm yule log. The practice of baking cookies specifically for Christmas dates back to the 16th century, which […]
How to navigate the holiday dessert table without gaining weight
Work break rooms are cookie-filled minefields and family parties have entire rooms devoted to desserts. Try these simple mindset shifts to enjoy the festive flavors in moderation without the guilt.
Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert
This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
How to Find Your Lost Stuff
Most people, even when young, spend time looking for mislaid items. One in three people say they get into fights with others over lost items. Develop routines and designated spots so you remember where your items are. If you lose something, make your search systematic. No keys?. Don’t ransack your...
Lasagna to make an Italian grandmother proud: Alex Guarnaschelli shares her family recipe
Alex Guarnaschelli's lasagna is packed with 40 hand-rolled meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses.
From sugar cookies to black and whites: the top Christmas cookies in the U.S.
We all love sweet treats during the holidays — most notably cookies. They are perfect: small, handheld and good for traveling (even if it’s from the kitchen to the couch). Christmas cookies fill every sugary need and want we could possibly have. Related: Apple pie or pumpkin...
