Louisiana State

Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?

The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Will Spotlight Lainey Wilson On Rose Parade Float

To say that Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson is popular right now is like saying the Arctic Blast that's hit our area is a little nippy. The thirty year old Wilson is from the small, rural town of Baskin, Louisiana, population 254, which is just southeast of Monroe, and as of late, she's one of the hottest country performers in all of Nashville.
LOUISIANA STATE
Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
TEXAS STATE
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana

There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
LOUISIANA STATE
Odd bird with upside down brain dances to song “Tequila”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Do you know the birds of the Ark-La-Tex when you see them?. John Dillon, the President of the Louisiana Ornithological Society, is a guest contributor for KTALNews.com. Once a month, he shares his extensive knowledge of how to recognize the birds of our region. November’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
SHREVEPORT, LA
