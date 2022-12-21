ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert County, CO

Adorable African Penguin Hatches at the Denver Zoo

The Denzer Zoo made an exciting announcement this week, regarding a fluffy new addition to the African penguin flock. On November 10, penguin parents Sinclair and Wesson welcomed an adorable newborn chick into the world. This is the first African Penguin to hatch at the zoo in three years. It's also the first chick for the black-and-white pair of breeding birds.
Denver’s Classic Casa Bonita Restaurant Announces Grand Re-Opening

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, and, yes, Casa Bonita will live again. While we may have had our doubts about both of those things in recent years, those uncertainties have been put to rest. I spotted Santa twice this year in Grand Junction - at the downtown tree lighting and at the parade of lights, and now the news directly from the new owners that Casa Bonita will, in fact, be open once again.
Denver Broncos To Spend $100 Million On Improvements For Mile High Stadium

Is a new Denver Broncos Stadium coming to Colorado? It's far less likely as the team announced over $100 million in improvements this off-season. What's changing?. Even though Colorado's Empower Field at Mile High is barely the legal drinking age, people around our state are obsessed with the possibility of a new stadium coming with the new ownership. A new, potentially domed stadium, was undoubtedly a hot topic when the new owners were being vetted and selected. Even though the former Invesco Field at Mile High has only been around since 2001, it is quickly becoming one of the oldest and most outdated stadiums in the league. Plus, even though the die-hards love freezing their butts off at broncos games, wouldn't a nice heated covered stadium be nice? If you're saying no, you're crazy.
