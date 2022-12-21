Read full article on original website
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey’s Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
Colorado’s ‘Motel of Tomorrow’ Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
Colorado Unearthed: Fossil Discovery Shows Evidence of Rainforest
Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
Adorable African Penguin Hatches at the Denver Zoo
The Denzer Zoo made an exciting announcement this week, regarding a fluffy new addition to the African penguin flock. On November 10, penguin parents Sinclair and Wesson welcomed an adorable newborn chick into the world. This is the first African Penguin to hatch at the zoo in three years. It's also the first chick for the black-and-white pair of breeding birds.
Is This Really The Top City For Christmas In Colorado?
Christmas in Colorado is a special time of year. One Colorado city, in particular, stands out above the rest as it was just ranked the best city for Christmas in the whole state. Do you agree?. This Is The Best City For Christmas In Colorado. Maybe it's the lights, the...
Denver’s Classic Casa Bonita Restaurant Announces Grand Re-Opening
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, and, yes, Casa Bonita will live again. While we may have had our doubts about both of those things in recent years, those uncertainties have been put to rest. I spotted Santa twice this year in Grand Junction - at the downtown tree lighting and at the parade of lights, and now the news directly from the new owners that Casa Bonita will, in fact, be open once again.
Did You Know This Colorado Dive Bar Once Appeared in a TV Series?
For years, a vintage neon sign has illuminated the recessed entryway of the Candlelight Tavern at 383 South Pearl Street in Denver. From the outside, the commercial-style brick building with the glowing sign looks like any other dive bar around downtown Denver. Having been around for more than 70 years,...
Denver Broncos To Spend $100 Million On Improvements For Mile High Stadium
Is a new Denver Broncos Stadium coming to Colorado? It's far less likely as the team announced over $100 million in improvements this off-season. What's changing?. Even though Colorado's Empower Field at Mile High is barely the legal drinking age, people around our state are obsessed with the possibility of a new stadium coming with the new ownership. A new, potentially domed stadium, was undoubtedly a hot topic when the new owners were being vetted and selected. Even though the former Invesco Field at Mile High has only been around since 2001, it is quickly becoming one of the oldest and most outdated stadiums in the league. Plus, even though the die-hards love freezing their butts off at broncos games, wouldn't a nice heated covered stadium be nice? If you're saying no, you're crazy.
