Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update Prior to Ohio State
The University of Georgia is set to play for a chance at a national title on Saturday, as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday during the lead-up to...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Football Keys to Victory in the Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday in the College Football Playoff. Both teams have high powered offenses and a plethora of big name players that will surely make an impact on the game at some point. But the road to a Bulldog's victory almost certainly runs through whether or not Georgia can accomplish these tasks.
Henry County Daily Herald
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
Henry County Daily Herald
Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change
The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County adoptable cats - week of December 24.
Comments / 0