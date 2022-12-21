Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
KYTV
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow.
KMOV
Woman charged with attempted robbery of St. Louis alderman
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old woman with attempting to rob a St. Louis alderman Thursday night in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Alderman Brandon Bosley was walking to his car near 20th and...
Three shot, two killed overnight outside north St. Louis gas station
Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2019 robbery
A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. Road crews have been watching the roads on monitors at MoDOT's headquarters. The St. Louis area didn't get much snow, but the wind gusts are a struggle. Snowfall impairs visibility.
Missouri woman tracks down stolen Hyundai, kills 2 in shootout at gas station
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri woman whose car was allegedly stolen is accused of tracking down the suspected thief on Wednesday, killing two men and wounding another, authorities said. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of...
KMOV
St. Louis alderman describes encounter with woman he says tried to rob him
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Explicit language fills a nine-minute Facebook Live video that City of St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley posted Thursday night as he waited for police to respond after he says a woman threatened his life in a carjacking attempt. “This woman was closer to me than I...
Fire evacuates hotel near St. Louis Lambert Airport
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters were called to the St. Louis Airport Marriott for a fire at the hotel. Police tell us the fire started in the human resources offices. The two-alarm dispatch has resulted in some guests being evacuated or moved. Fire officials are on the scene and checking the structure. Temperatures are expected […]
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
FOX2now.com
Exit ramp closed on SB 170
The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road. The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
FOX2now.com
Extreme cold pushes St. Louis homeless shelters to capacity
As extreme cold hits the St. Louis region, it can be even more dangerous for those living on the streets. Extreme cold pushes St. Louis homeless shelters to …. As extreme cold hits the St. Louis region, it can be even more dangerous for those living on the streets. Calls...
FOX2now.com
Winter weather cancels 30% of flights from St. Louis Lambert Airport
This is one of the busiest times of the year for air travel, and winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel, leaving passengers with delays and cancellations. Winter weather cancels 30% of flights from St. Louis …. This is one of the busiest times of the year for air travel,...
Calls ‘though the roof’ as plumbers deal with frozen, burst pipes in St. Louis area
The elements are tough for families to deal with, even more so for those dealing with the harsh reality of frozen or burst pipes.
Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes through St. Louis
Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours.
Man found dead in north St. Louis City Tuesday afternoon
A body has been discovered in north St. Louis City.
St. Louis Alderman Films Armed Confrontation With Would-Be Robber
Brandon Bosley threatened a woman who allegedly tried to rob him, brandishing a gun
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
Mother and daughter injured in north St. Louis shooting Wednesday night
Just before midnight, a woman and her daughter were injured by gunfire.
Comments / 0