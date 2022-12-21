ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

I-270 closed at Graham Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Woman charged with attempted robbery of St. Louis alderman

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old woman with attempting to rob a St. Louis alderman Thursday night in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Alderman Brandon Bosley was walking to his car near 20th and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2019 robbery

A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. Road crews have been watching the roads on monitors at MoDOT's headquarters. The St. Louis area didn't get much snow, but the wind gusts are a struggle. Snowfall impairs visibility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire evacuates hotel near St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters were called to the St. Louis Airport Marriott for a fire at the hotel.  Police tell us the fire started in the human resources offices. The two-alarm dispatch has resulted in some guests being evacuated or moved.  Fire officials are on the scene and checking the structure. Temperatures are expected […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Exit ramp closed on SB 170

The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road. The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Extreme cold pushes St. Louis homeless shelters to capacity

As extreme cold hits the St. Louis region, it can be even more dangerous for those living on the streets. Extreme cold pushes St. Louis homeless shelters to …. As extreme cold hits the St. Louis region, it can be even more dangerous for those living on the streets. Calls...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newsnationnow.com

‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions

(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

