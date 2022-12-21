Read full article on original website
Ex-Aggies 5-Star WR Chris Marshall Commits to Ole Miss
The Rebels got a big-time Christmas present on Sunday, with former 5-star and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Chris Marshall committing to Ole Miss.
Texans Defense Shines, 'Slows Down' Derrick Henry In Win vs. Titans
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (2-12-1) ended their nine-game losing streak Saturday afternoon during a 19-14 Christmas Eve victory against the Tennessee Titans (7-8). The Texans had a suitable performance on the offensive side of the ball. But Houston's play on defense played the most vital role in helping the team leave Nissan Stadium with their second victory of the season by containing All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.
Raiders-Steelers will be bittersweet after Harris’ death
PITTSBURGH (AP)December. Cold. High(-ish) stakes. In some ways, it’s the same as it ever was for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet what was supposed to be a celebration of one of the iconic plays in NFL history and the man who authored it will be bittersweet on Saturday night when the Steelers (6-8) host the Raiders (6-8).
Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10
CLEVELAND (AP)Without a roof over their heads, the Saints went outside and handled the frightful weather – and the Browns. They’re still in the playoff mix. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and New Orleans left its comfortable dome and withstood Cleveland’s arctic-like conditions in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs.
How to watch WVU’s stars on Christmas Day
Cold weather, egg nog, cookies, family and NBA basketball — just some of the things that make Christmas stand out on the calendar. The Association is scheduled to have its usual full slate of games on Sunday, but this time around, there will be plenty of West Virginia representation on the hardwood. So grab your hot cocoa, put on your sweater and find your spot on the couch to watch these former Mountaineers compete on the national stage!
The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career
In addition to discussing a report that came out Saturday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preparing for the challenge of maximizing his chosen quarterback, Deshaun Watson.
Harden Considering Return to Rockets in Free Agency, per Report
The guard can opt out of his contract after the season.
Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Dec. 25)
Several of Miami-Dade County’s top athletes are already putting together solid seasons in multiple winter sports and had notable performances during holiday tournaments and classics.
AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal
CLEVELAND (AP)Jack Conklin recently made it clear that he didn’t want to leave Cleveland or the Browns. Turns out, the feeling was mutual. Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension to stay with the Browns, who continue to invest in their solid offensive line, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase
CLEVELAND (AP)On a freezing day for football, the Browns’ most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson’s second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start.
