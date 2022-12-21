Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drugs, aggravated battery among reported arrests
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. Forsyth County Blotter: Drugs, aggravated battery among reported arrests. (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:
Hall County authorities searching for escaped inmate
Authorities are on the lookout for a Hall County Jail inmate who escaped while on work detail Thursday. In a social media post, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch left his assignment at the county animal shelter on Barber Road just after 3:00 p.m. Later that day, he was reportedly seen near a Hardee's restaurant on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
Update On Officer-Involved Shooting
This morning, the Cartersville Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that around 12:20 a.m., Cartersville P.D. officers observed an SUV belonging to Phillip Ross, age 49, of Cartersville, parked at the Oxygen Station behind the Shell gas pumps at 1338 East Main Street near I-75. Ross had an outstanding felony probation warrant out of Bartow County. As the officers approached Ross’s vehicle, Ross quickly reversed the vehicle out of the parking spot. Ross drove the SUV towards one of the officers, hitting the officer with the front of his SUV. That officer and a second officer fired shots at Ross. During the shooting, the SUV’s engine caught on fire. Responding officers extinguished the flames. Emergency personnel took Ross to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer that the SUV hit did not report any physical issues. No other officers were injured either.
Father hospitalized trying to save dogs from burning home in Walton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father is spending Christmas in the hospital after trying to save his dogs from a fire at his trailer home in Walton County. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to reports of a trailer fire behind 4370 Tiffany Lane in Loganville on Christmas Eve.
Bartow County Sheriff’s Office looking for three people who were seen stealing from gambling machine
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people connected to stealing money from gambling machines. Deputies say the thefts took place on Nov. 20, at a Texaco gas station on Cassville White Road in Cartersville. Two...
Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
A teenager was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in a shooting at a LaGrange restaurant, pol...
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
Authorities searching for suspect in Hall County armed robbery
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store in East Hall County early Thursday evening. According to a press release from the agency, authorities were called to the East Hall Food Mart on Old Cornelia Highway at about 6 p.m. An initial...
Police identify human remains found near river in Canton
CANTON, Ga. — Police have identified the human remains found more than a month ago in Canton. The remains of John Waller were found on Nov. 17 near a river in Canton. The remains of the 62-year-old were found at Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.
Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores
ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
MPD Reports: Suicide thoughts, threats, attempts; hit and run and two arrested for drugs after running into a vehicle in a driveway
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Vehicle Collision –...
Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GBI assists Rabun with fatal stabbing investigation
DILLARD – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation into the stabbing death of a Cartersville, Ga., man at a motel. April Sue Tate,…
Cherokee County deputies search for suspect in Acworth Waffle House assault
ACWORTH, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance photo above. Deputies believe he was a suspect in an assault that took place at a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday. The person above was involved in an incident at...
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
Oconee Co. deputies searching for suspect after finding stolen motorcycle
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in information into a stolen motorcycle investigation.
