Jackson County, GA

accesswdun.com

Hall County authorities searching for escaped inmate

Authorities are on the lookout for a Hall County Jail inmate who escaped while on work detail Thursday. In a social media post, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch left his assignment at the county animal shelter on Barber Road just after 3:00 p.m. Later that day, he was reportedly seen near a Hardee's restaurant on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Update On Officer-Involved Shooting

This morning, the Cartersville Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that around 12:20 a.m., Cartersville P.D. officers observed an SUV belonging to Phillip Ross, age 49, of Cartersville, parked at the Oxygen Station behind the Shell gas pumps at 1338 East Main Street near I-75. Ross had an outstanding felony probation warrant out of Bartow County. As the officers approached Ross’s vehicle, Ross quickly reversed the vehicle out of the parking spot. Ross drove the SUV towards one of the officers, hitting the officer with the front of his SUV. That officer and a second officer fired shots at Ross. During the shooting, the SUV’s engine caught on fire. Responding officers extinguished the flames. Emergency personnel took Ross to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer that the SUV hit did not report any physical issues. No other officers were injured either.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility

A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for suspect in Hall County armed robbery

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store in East Hall County early Thursday evening. According to a press release from the agency, authorities were called to the East Hall Food Mart on Old Cornelia Highway at about 6 p.m. An initial...
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police identify human remains found near river in Canton

CANTON, Ga. — Police have identified the human remains found more than a month ago in Canton. The remains of John Waller were found on Nov. 17 near a river in Canton. The remains of the 62-year-old were found at Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores

ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Double murder-suicide investigated in Hall Co

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what investigators say appears to have been a double murder-suicide: the bodies of two women and a man were found in the bedroom of a home in Gainesville. The Sheriff’s Office says it looks like the man shot and killed the women and then turned the gun on himself.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man

A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

