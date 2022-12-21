ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona GOP candidates’ lawsuits were a grab bag of flimsy claims

By Jen Fifield/Votebeat
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kN0E_0jq6C7ep00

Republican candidates Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and Abe Hamadeh at a Nov. 7, 2022, campaign event for GOP candidates. Masters is the only candidate out of the four who didn't file a suit challenging the results of the midterm election, which all four of them lost. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

After hearing a hodgepodge of claims from three losing GOP candidates alleging inaccuracies in the midterm election, Arizona judges rejected many of the most far-reaching and unsubstantiated claims, but are allowing other claims to move forward.

While judges in Maricopa and Mohave counties this week shot down most of gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s claims and dismissed secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem’s lawsuit entirely, most of attorney general candidate’s Abe Hamadeh’s claims will get a full hearing.

Judges rejected a kitchen-sink approach from Lake’s and Finchem’s lawyers  — who lack experience in bringing election contests in the state — in which they made accusations about illegal votes and intentional errors, often without substantial evidence or based on old data. Their approach differs from Republican contests in past election cycles, even 2020, when experienced lawyers focused narrowly on specific voting problems, and tried to prove with evidence that the problems were scalable and affected the outcome.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen said Hamadeh’s lawsuit stands out from the others because it is not “alleging political motives or fraud or personal agendas being pushed.”

“It is simply alleging misconduct by mistake, or omission by election officials, led to erroneous count of votes and which if true could have led to an uncertain result,” Jantzen said. Hamadeh’s race is particularly tight. He trails Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes by just 511 votes, and the automatic statewide recount for that race is nearing completion.

In contrast, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian on Friday called Finchem’s arguments “frivolous” and “wholly unsupported by the record,” saying that many were procedural claims and others didn’t have merit.  Finchem lost his race against Adrian Fontes by about 120,000 votes. His lawyer now potentially faces sanctions.

When the trial in Hamadeh’s case begins Friday, the court will examine whether errors made when checking voters in and out of polling places during Maricopa County’s ballot printing problems, and when duplicating and adjudicating ballots, could have affected the election results. During Lake’s trial, she will need to prove that county officials failed to correctly accept and track ballots, or prove that the widespread ballot printing problems in Maricopa County on Election Day were intentional, and that one or both of these changed the results. Lake lost her gubernatorial bid to current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs by about 17,000 votes.

Both candidates were given the right to inspect a small sampling of ballots prior to the trials. The trial in Lake’s case is set for Wednesday and Thursday.

Judges reject catch-all approach to election contests

Lake and Finchem’s lawyers each presented a grab-bag of claims. They pointed to alleged mistakes made by election workers in 2020 as evidence that there were widespread errors in this election.  They used testimony from a few voters who said they could not vote because of Election Day problems to claim mass and intentional voter disenfranchisement. They recycled a false claim that voting machines weren’t properly certified, and tested a new claim that alleged social media censorship in 2021 played a role in the candidates’ 2022 loss.

The judges were not willing to entertain most of the losing candidates’ claims. They dismissed claims they said merely questioned long-established election procedures, such as how workers verified signatures and how the state and federal government certified voting machines. They also rejected claims that they said lacked merit and those where they said they couldn’t find an actual legal argument, such as the censorship claim.

Noticeably absent from the cases were high-profile Arizona Republican election attorneys — familiar names such as Alex Kolodin, Kory Langhofer, and Eric Spencer. They all declined to comment on why they were not involved.

Instead, the cases were brought mostly by lawyers who either weren’t experienced in election law practitioners or were from outside of the state. The exception is Hamadeh’s case, which was argued by Tim LaSota, who often represents Republican politicians and groups in the Valley, and later joined by prominent election attorney Jack Wilenchik.

Election law attorney Tom Ryan said it’s obvious Republican attorneys are now declining election contests out of fear of sanctions, which he believes should be issued more frequently in frivolous cases, and issued to the candidates themselves. He said it’s not these candidates’ intentions to bring winning, or even meritorious, cases.

“It’s not about the litigation, it’s not about the case, it’s not about the ruling. It’s about selling a narrative to those who don’t want to see their preferred candidate lose, and quite frankly it’s the MAGA people who are doing this,” Ryan said.

Lake was represented by the lawyer that represented Cyber Ninjas during their review of 2020 ballots, Bryan Blehm, who works for a Phoenix-based family law practice, as well as by Kurt Olsen, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney involved in 2020 election challenges.

Finchem’s lawyer, business litigation attorney Daniel McCauley, told the judge he was “semi-retired and want[s] to be out of the law.”

“I took this because they needed somebody to do it,” he said. “And so, you know, I guess I have the least risk. If I get into trouble and get disbarred here, I’m 76 or 77 by the time they get to it.”

McCauley told the judge that the case was focused on making a point about election integrity, that he didn’t need a “big victory.”

Julian gave Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes 10 days to file a request for sanctions against McCauley. Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi sanctioned the attorneys who brought Finchem and Lake’s now-dismissed case that claimed tabulation machines were inaccurate and insecure.

Meanwhile, Finchem and Lake are using the post-election challenges as fundraising opportunities on social media. “Legal battles aren’t cheap,” Lake wrote on Twitter, adding a fundraising link, after announcing her claims would go to trial.

Lawyers for the secretary of state’s office and Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes, two of the defendants, reminded judges of the high bar for election contests as they asked the court to dismiss the lawsuits in Maricopa and Mohave superior courts. Attorney Andy Gaona, representing the secretary of state’s office, said during a Monday hearing for Lake’s case that the court’s decisions wouldn’t just affect the immediate case but also is “about the stability of the election system.”

Fontes’ attorney Craig Morgan said Finchem’s lawsuit was “just one of a series of meritless lawsuits that continue to perpetuate divisive and frankly harmful rhetoric.”

“We just need it to stop,” Morgan said.

Lake’s claims to be considered in trial

In Maricopa County, Judge Peter Thompson ruled on Monday that two out of ten claims made by Lake will be heard at trial. Lake is asking the court to throw out the election results and declare her winner.

In her suit, she alleged that the widespread ballot printer problems in Maricopa County , which caused problems tabulating ballots on site at  71 of 223 locations at least, were caused by a person or people employed by Maricopa County interfering with the printers, resulting in lost votes.

One of the claims moving forward alleges that a Maricopa County employee intentionally sabotaged ballots so that they wouldn’t be scanned properly.

At trial, she must prove that the printer problems were intentional, “directly resulted in identifiable lost votes” for her, and that “these votes would have affected the outcome of the election,” Thompson wrote.

Voters whose ballots were affected by printing problems were still able to cast their vote by placing them into a secure ballot box to be scanned at the county election center. But Lake says that Maricopa County’s printer problems meant that “thousands of Republican voters were disenfranchised.”

Lake’s legal team relied on what they described as “expert evidence” to assert that thousands gave up voting due to long wait times or “simply avoided the polls after seeing the chaos.”

This argument, Maricopa County attorney Tom Liddy told the judge, is insulting to the court and to Black Americans who have faced real voter suppression.

“It is an odious argument and it is frivolous,” Liddy said.

The county’s lawyers pointed out that Lake did not say who was involved in the intentional tampering with the printers, and where and when this took place. “These fantastic allegations fall woefully short,” they wrote.

The second claim to be heard at trial relies on testimony from one person who worked at an election contractor to claim that election workers didn’t follow proper procedures for accepting and tracking ballots.

The first part of the claim alleges that the county didn’t properly use an inbound receipt form when accepting mail-in ballots on Election Day. County lawyers said in a court filing that this is false, and can be easily disproven.

“The chain of custody documents for election day are different because the process for early ballot delivery is different on election day,” they wrote.

The claim also alleges that Runbeck Election Services, which helps the county process mail-in ballots, illegally allowed employees to cast their own ballots and the ballots of family members on-site.

As part of this claim, Lake originally argued that there would be no way to tell whether the about 290,000 Election Day mail-in ballots “are legal ballots.”

If the county didn’t follow its procedures, this would “constitute misconduct,” Thompson wrote. But Lake would also need to prove not just that this misconduct happened, Thompson wrote, but that it affected the outcome of the election.

County Recorder Stephen Richer told Votebeat that Runbeck is not permitted to let employees cast their ballots or ballots of their family members on-site.

Hamadeh’s claims to be considered in trial

Jantzen will hear four of five claims from Hamadeh’s lawsuit. The claims included scant evidence, with most saying they were based simply on “information and belief.”

Hamadeh has a high burden to overcome to have his election overturned, Jantzen wrote.

“The Court must make these determinations based on facts and not mere conclusions such as ‘on information and belief,’ ” he wrote. “However, at this stage in the unique proceedings of an election contest, the Court finds Plaintiff has the right to present its case and even gather additional information.”

Two of the claims involve Maricopa County’s ballot-printing problems, claiming that the county’s poll workers didn’t properly check out voters from locations that were having problems so they could easily vote elsewhere. He alleges those voters then tried to vote at a second location or tried to cast their mail-in ballot instead but that the county didn’t count those ballots. He also claims that some voters were not given the option of casting a provisional ballot when they arrived at a second polling location.

County officials have said that they were able to reconcile problems to ensure that one ballot was counted for each voter.

The other two complaints allege that election officials across the state made errors when replicating damaged ballots or ballots that couldn’t be read by a tabulation machine, and when determining voter intent on ballots where selections were unclear.

Attorney Dan Barr, who represented Mayes, said that innocent mistakes do not constitute misconduct, no matter how many were made.

“Their complaint is literally zero plus zero plus zero plus zero equals something more than zero, and that simply isn’t so,” Barr said.

Dismissed: Claim that voter signatures weren’t properly verified

Judges dismissed claims made by Hamadeh and Lake that the county’s method to determine the validity of signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes was inadequate.

Lake relied on testimony from county workers who verified signatures to make the claim, as well as data she said examined how signatures were verified in 2020.

Thompson said that Lake’s case was not the proper place to challenge long-standing procedures for signature verification, and said it was too late to question how signatures were reviewed in 2020.

“Because Plaintiff was on notice (at a minimum) months before the election as to the nature of the ballot signature reconciliation process and chose not to challenge it then, her claim is barred by laches,” Thompson wrote, referring to a legal principle that claims must be made in a timely manner.

In Hamadeh’s case, Jantzen similarly noted that Hamadeh did not allege that workers failed to follow procedures in state law.

Dismissed: Claims on equipment certification and social media censorship

Finchem’s case recycled a 2020 claim that tabulation machines weren’t properly certified by accredited companies under the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Julian was not convinced this was true. And, she wrote, even if they weren’t properly certified, “what then?” She said there was no misconduct stemming from the allegation, it had no merit, and it was also too late to bring the challenge.

“What, apart from a general pall of suspicion could result from such a conclusion? The law in Arizona does not permit an election challenge to proceed based solely upon a vague sense of unease,” she wrote.

Likewise, in Lake’s lawsuit she claimed that ballot printers should have been certified. The judge found that the printer isn’t an official part of the vote tabulating system, so under federal and state laws, it doesn’t need to be.

Dismissed: Claim of social media censorship

Separately, piggybacking off a recent viral social media claim, both Finchem and Lake both brought up in their lawsuits how Hobbs and Richer – like many election officials across the country – communicate with government or nonprofit agencies that report misinformation spreading on social media to the social media companies. GOP leaders earlier this month said that two requests from Hobbs to a nonprofit to report misinformation was akin to censoring free speech. Those requests were made in early 2021, before Hobbs announced her candidacy.

In Lake’s case, Thompson said it was unclear if she was attempting to make a First Amendment claim, or if she was, why it would constitute election misconduct.

“Both actions alleged to be misconduct took place months prior to canvassing, and consequently cannot be considered misconduct under the statute,” he wrote.

Jen Fifield is a reporter for Votebeat based in Arizona. Contact Jen at jfifield@votebeat.org .

The post Arizona GOP candidates’ lawsuits were a grab bag of flimsy claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake election suit shot down, says she’ll appeal

Kari Lake didn’t get what she wanted for Christmas, as a judge on Christmas Eve rejected all of her claims in a lawsuit that sought to overturn her election loss and confirmed that Katie Hobbs is the governor-elect. Lake is a Trump-endorsed Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race to Hobbs, who is set to […] The post Kari Lake election suit shot down, says she’ll appeal appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Abe Hamadeh makes inaccurate claim about Katie Hobbs’ role in recount

PHOENIX — While waiting for the recount results from his loss in the Arizona attorney general’s race, Republican Abe Hamadeh on Friday inaccurately accused Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of breaking the law during the process. “Katie Hobbs had the results of the recount illegally sent to...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Hamadeh’s election challenge shot down by judge

Abraham Hamadeh’s bid to throw out the results of the race for Arizona attorney general that he lost based on unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct failed to convince a Mohave County Superior Court Judge on Friday.  Judge Lee Jantzen dismissed the case after attorneys sparred over just 14 ballots submitted as evidence.  “The bottom line is […] The post Hamadeh’s election challenge shot down by judge  appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Expert in Kari Lake Election Suit: ‘No Doubt’ She Would Have Won Without Maricopa Election Day Chaos

Election modeling expert Richard Baris said Thursday in the Kari Lake election lawsuit that his projections showed as many as 40,000 voters were disenfranchised over Election Day chaos in Arizona’s Maricopa County, causing him to “have no doubt” that she would’ve won the gubernatorial election had there no problems at polling centers.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Leahy to Bannon: If Maricopa Fails to Document Chain of Custody, Lake Lawyers Must Prove It Altered Outcome of Election to Win Trial

Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Thursday’s WarRoom: Battleground to highlight aspects of the ongoing election integrity lawsuit put forth by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and the alleged Maricopa County ballot harvesting. Bannon:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Day two of Lake trial marked by competing ‘expert’ testimony

The judge in Kari Lake’s election lawsuit challenging the outcome of the midterm governor’s race had not issued a decision as of early Friday morning, after both sides rested their cases on Thursday.  Lake is a Trump-endorsed Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs by around 17,000 votes.  During the two-day […] The post Day two of Lake trial marked by competing ‘expert’ testimony appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

SOS asks to delay presenting Arizona's recount results

PHOENIX — Lawyers for the Arizona Secretary of State's Office have asked to delay presenting the results of recounts done for three election races that were too close to call following the state's general election in November. The candidates for attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and Legislative District...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A decision which could have a profound impact on the Arizona Governor’s race is in the hands of a Maricopa County judge tonight. After two days of testimony, Judge Peter Thompson must decide whether the Maricopa County Election’s Office botched the 2022 election in such a manner that flipped the election from Lake to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Day One of Kari Lake Election Contest Trial Sees Testimony from Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Election Integrity Expert Heather Honey

The first of two days of oral arguments from Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake’s challenge of the 2022 general election outcome began Wednesday morning, overseen by Judge Peter Thompson in the Maricopa County Superior Court. Testimonies were heard from several officials and experts. Lake’s lawsuit, filed December...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
proclaimerscv.com

According to New Poll, Kari Lake May Win the Arizona Senate Race

Considering the fact that Kari Lake just lost her election for governor of Arizona, the Republican may do better in a later race for the U.S. Senate. Public Policy Polling (PPP) polled the public to find out which candidate in Arizona they would prefer. In addition to Lake, the choices were Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. Sinema has declared her intention to vote as an independent.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

No smoking gun in first day of Lake election trial

Kari Lake’s legal team failed to provide a smoking gun on the first day of trial in her election suit to in an effort to prove her claims that a Maricopa County employee tampered with ballot printers or intentionally failed to follow chain-of-custody rules.  Lake, a Trump-endorsed Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race to […] The post No smoking gun in first day of Lake election trial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon

A lawsuit hoping to void the medical debt reforms in Proposition 209, overwhelmingly approved by voters in November, was dismissed on Thursday by a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge.  A group of lenders and debt collectors alleged that the guidelines for wage garnishment in Prop. 209 were too vague and posed legal and financial risks […] The post Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona Gov. Ducey reverses course, saying he'll remove shipping containers at the border, including near Yuma

PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border. But his press aide insists his boss is not caving in in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Arizona state by the Biden administration threatening to remove the barrier and then bill the state. In fact, C.J. Karamargin said the deal actually is a victory because it gets Ducey what he wanted all along: a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
ARIZONA STATE
jewishaz.com

A Jewish woman will soon hold powerful and prized job in Arizona politics

Allie Bones, the Jewish woman who is about to step into Arizona’s second most powerful job as the governor’s chief of staff, never thought that she would have to concern herself with the Arizona-Mexico border, school vouchers or the dangerously low level of the Colorado River — at least not as anything but a citizen of the state.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations

After hearing from Indigenous community members about how the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has impacted them, the Arizona House Ad Hoc Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples outlined new recommendations for addressing the issue. “Missing and murdered Indigenous peoples is an issue that has touched many lives,” said Committee Chair and state […] The post Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abraham Hamadeh lawsuit will go to trial, request to inspect ballots approved

Abraham Hamadeh got the green light from a Mohave County Superior Court judge to go to trial over an election he says was compromised by misconduct.  Earlier this month, Republican Hamadeh filed a lawsuit alleging that his 511-vote loss to Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general was the result of election […] The post Abraham Hamadeh lawsuit will go to trial, request to inspect ballots approved appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Judge denies Hamadeh’s request to inspect more documents ahead of trial

A last-minute request from Abraham Hamadeh to increase the number of election documents he can inspect ahead of a trial to decide whether misconduct cost him the attorney general race was denied by a judge on Thursday.  Hamadeh is challenging his 511-vote loss to Democratic Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes, claiming that incorrectly counted ballots and […] The post Judge denies Hamadeh’s request to inspect more documents ahead of trial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy