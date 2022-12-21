ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Fat Dogs gives back to NPCC through rewards program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Fat Dogs Convenience Stores are giving back to the community. Fat Dogs donated $1,000 to the North Platte Community College Foundation on Thursday through their rewards program. This is the second year Fat Dogs has partnered with NPCC. Director of Marketing for Fat Dogs, Ben Riewe, said the...
Schmidt Foundation donates $10,000 to Hope Esperanza

North Platte, Ne - The Schmidt Foundation, the foundation arm of Eagle Communications donated $10,000 to Hope Esperanza on Saturday. Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in North Platte hosted a free lunch, and Santa as they teamed up with Hope Esperanza, a new North Platte area non-profit trying to build Hope in the hispanic community.
Andrea Thomas Crowned as Nebraska’s County Treasurer of the Year

THOMAS COUNTY – The Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) has bestowed their annual Treasurer of the Year award upon Thomas County’s own Andrea Thomas. Thomas is just getting her third term as the county treasurer underway; she was first elected to the position in 2015. During her first two terms, she’s pioneered a mentorship program to help give new county treasurers the tools and network they’ll need to be successful, as well as helped her association implement an online learning management system to get county treasurers across the state identical access to identical information.
Giving Tree in Ogallala a Huge Success

Ogallala, Ne - Eagle Communications along with Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy donated to almost 30 residents of Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala on Wednesday afternoon. The giving was part of the "Giving Tree" that Eagle has been doing in December. Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy in Ogallala have had a "Giving Tree" in their business for the past 2 weeks. On that tree were gift tags with gift wishes from residents at Indian Hills Manor. The idea was to give gifts to residents who wouldn't get gifts this Christmas due to family out of the area, or elderly residents who no long have any family. Not every resident participated.
MPCC nursing students help wrap gifts for Santa Cop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College nursing students wrap gifts at the North Platte Senior Center Wednesday. The activity benefited the Santa Cop program, which provides gifts to children whose families might not otherwise be able to afford them. The North Platte Police Department will distribute the presents to recipients identified...
I-80 westbound re-opens near Ogallala after serious accident

OGALLALA - Injuries have been reported in a multiple semi accident that had closed I-80 westbound between exit 133 at Roscoe and exit 117 near Brule for over an hour Wednesday night. Roads were snow covered and visibility was limited by blowing snow at the time of the accident. Temperatures...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
