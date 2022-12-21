Read full article on original website
Santa Watch 10pm Update - St. Nick is almost here
USA - Santa is almost to the midwest; Thank You to Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte, Olive and Greta helping with Santa Watch this week. After you listen it's time to go to bed! Santa is almost here. See him on NORAD here.
Santa Watch - Big Red over Asia
Listen for SANTA WATCH at 5pm, 8pm and 10pm today on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic Care in North Platte. Watch LIVE MAP of Santa's sleigh on NORAD.
Fat Dogs gives back to NPCC through rewards program
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Fat Dogs Convenience Stores are giving back to the community. Fat Dogs donated $1,000 to the North Platte Community College Foundation on Thursday through their rewards program. This is the second year Fat Dogs has partnered with NPCC. Director of Marketing for Fat Dogs, Ben Riewe, said the...
🎧 308 BMX, North Platte get big win from City Council
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After six years of hard work, 308 BMX got a big victory from the North Platte City Council on Tuesday. The Council approved a location for the track which is founded by Brand McCook. The track will be located at the former dog park on the north side of the city.
Schmidt Foundation donates $10,000 to Hope Esperanza
North Platte, Ne - The Schmidt Foundation, the foundation arm of Eagle Communications donated $10,000 to Hope Esperanza on Saturday. Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in North Platte hosted a free lunch, and Santa as they teamed up with Hope Esperanza, a new North Platte area non-profit trying to build Hope in the hispanic community.
Sand Hills Express
Andrea Thomas Crowned as Nebraska’s County Treasurer of the Year
THOMAS COUNTY – The Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) has bestowed their annual Treasurer of the Year award upon Thomas County’s own Andrea Thomas. Thomas is just getting her third term as the county treasurer underway; she was first elected to the position in 2015. During her first two terms, she’s pioneered a mentorship program to help give new county treasurers the tools and network they’ll need to be successful, as well as helped her association implement an online learning management system to get county treasurers across the state identical access to identical information.
Giving Tree in Ogallala a Huge Success
Ogallala, Ne - Eagle Communications along with Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy donated to almost 30 residents of Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala on Wednesday afternoon. The giving was part of the "Giving Tree" that Eagle has been doing in December. Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy in Ogallala have had a "Giving Tree" in their business for the past 2 weeks. On that tree were gift tags with gift wishes from residents at Indian Hills Manor. The idea was to give gifts to residents who wouldn't get gifts this Christmas due to family out of the area, or elderly residents who no long have any family. Not every resident participated.
MPCC nursing students help wrap gifts for Santa Cop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College nursing students wrap gifts at the North Platte Senior Center Wednesday. The activity benefited the Santa Cop program, which provides gifts to children whose families might not otherwise be able to afford them. The North Platte Police Department will distribute the presents to recipients identified...
Lincoln County Highway Superintendent urges people to not use side roads when major roads are closed
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Road closures are common this time of the year. One local official is stressing the importance of avoiding traveling on side streets and backroads when other roads may be closed. Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz is stressing the importance of avoiding traveling on non-primary...
North Platte man accused of domestic violence in front of child
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on domestic violence and child abuse allegations. According to police, at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Spruce St. Police said officers arrived and entered the residence when they...
I-80 westbound re-opens near Ogallala after serious accident
OGALLALA - Injuries have been reported in a multiple semi accident that had closed I-80 westbound between exit 133 at Roscoe and exit 117 near Brule for over an hour Wednesday night. Roads were snow covered and visibility was limited by blowing snow at the time of the accident. Temperatures...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
