Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Are White Hat hackers the answer to growing exploits in the crypto market
Immunefi has given more than $65 million to white hat hackers in 2022. Smart contract bugs accounted for a majority of payouts. Since its establishment in 2020, Immunefi, a prominent site for bug bounties in the cryptocurrency sector, distributed $65 million to white hat hackers. These “ethical hackers” look for...
ambcrypto.com
Can Cardano short traders make major moves with ADA dropping to these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 12-hour bearish order block meant sellers can look for trade opportunities soon. However, volatility could see Cardano rise higher in search of liquidity before a reversal. Cardano...
ambcrypto.com
Polygon releases zkEVM achievements; will MATIC witness a halt on its pullback
Polygon revealed the achievements of its zkEVM since its launch. MATIC’s reaction was not up to the mark, but metrics supported a price surge. Polygon [MATIC] had a lot to share with the crypto community with regards to its zkEVM’s achievements. To offer comprehensive EVM opcode equivalency for a seamless user experience and the security of Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM is the first zk-rollup with source code available.
ambcrypto.com
Will Bitcoin’s hashrate follow history to trigger another BTC decrease? Assessing…
Bitcoin’s hashrate hit a one-month low on Christmas day. Exchange reserves continued declining but BTC excelled in neutrality. The Bitcoin [BTC] hashrate went off the radar on 25 December, hitting as low as 170.6 ExaHash per second (EH/s), CoinWarz data revealed. According to SatoshiActFund CEO, Dennis Porter, the incident occurred due to harsh weather conditions in Texas.
ambcrypto.com
Ukaranian crypto exchange WhiteBIT launches Second Futures Trading Tournament
If you were looking for a sign to start futures trading — this is it. The largest European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT just announced its second futures Trading competition. 20 best traders will share the vast 50 000 USDT prize pool. Participants must gain the most significant trading volume on...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What should DOGE traders do in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. While the larger crypto market continues to remain volatile, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) fell from $0.086 to $0.076 within a week. Similarly, its market capitalization has also fallen from $11.5 billion to $10 billion over this past week.
ambcrypto.com
With MATIC stuck in a range, investors have every reason to track whale movements
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polygon [MATIC] has been moving sideways for the past seven days. MATIC could fall to $0.7692 or lower but a breakout above the $0.8154 range would invalidate this...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can XRP be a long-term bet?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP is a cryptocurrency that was created by Ripple Labs, a financial technology company. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange for financial transactions and is used by banks, payment providers, and other financial institutions to facilitate cross-border payments and settlements.
ambcrypto.com
Is the OpenSea-BAYC connect the latest to rock the NFT market? This data suggests…
New data implies a correlation of BAYC floor prices and OpenSea volume. Despite declining from its peak, major crypto collections (BAYC,MAYC,CryptoPunks) performed well. The BAYC NFT collection continued to retain its top spot in the NFT space despite the volatility faced by the crypto market. The impact of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection was indicated by Delphi Digital’s latest tweet. The tweet also suggested a correlation between BAYC and OpenSea.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Going short on DOT is a…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Polkadot’s performance has remained unsatisfactory because of the ongoing bearish market. The price of Polkadot (DOT) has plunged from $5.1 to $4.58 within a week, showing a drop of 11%.
ambcrypto.com
Amid vanishing Bitcoin whales, these BTC investors seem ready to hold the fort
Retail investors show interest in Bitcoin, whereas whales seemed disinterested. Activity on Bitcoin declines, however, BTC’s market cap dominance grows. According to data provided by Glassnode, it was observed that the number of addresses holding more than 0.01 Bitcoin [BTC] had reached an all-time high. This was indicative of massive interest in Bitcoin coming from retail investors.
ambcrypto.com
1INCH swap upgrade could mean delight for traders and DeFi but…
1Inch announced its latest upgrade to swap its engine. However, 1Inch’s TVL has been on a flatline since 2021. Christmas might not have been the best for investors of several projects, but for 1inch Network (1INCH) traders, there was something to cheer about. Amid the worldwide celebration, the DeFi...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
ambcrypto.com
XRP could jump on the investor wishlist and these holders can be accredited
Despite metrics against XRP, indicators stood in favor and were positive. The ongoing crypto winter has prevented most cryptocurrencies from increasing their values. However, Ripple [XRP] managed to register some gains over last week. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP’s price increased by nearly 2% over the last seven days. Furthermore,...
ambcrypto.com
LDO sits on a murky ground as Lido Finance announces its latest integration
Lido announced the pilot integration of its validator set with Obol Network’s distributed validator technology (DVT) However, at press time, LDO was struggling to wade off bears. Leading liquid staking platform Lido Finance, on 23 December, announced a successful pilot integration with Obol Network, a distributed validator technology provider,...
ambcrypto.com
Will BNB face a FTT situation — CZ, Binance and these occurrences have the answer
Life comes at you fast, they say— one day you are at the spearhead of revealing misdoings. A few weeks later, you are trying to give reasons why your exchange was facing no troubles despite the words on the street. To put in clear terms, this story fits one...
ambcrypto.com
Can Ethereum investors stay put with ETH after this exodus?
ETH reserves moving out of centralized exchanges had not decreased. Investors who accumulated in the last 365 days were still in losses. Chances of short-term revival remained low. Ethereum [ETH] reserves on Centralized Exchanges (CEXes) had massively diminished by a far greater momentum, a CryptoQuant publication revealed. According to the...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s validators feel the MEV ‘Boost’, will it help ETH go up the chart?
Ethereum’s validators continue to grow on the network as they adopt MEV boost at a massive scale. Trader addresses holding long positions on Ethereum decline. According to data provided by Delphi Digital, most validators on the Ethereum network adopted the MEV (Miner Extractable Value) boost, after the merge. This MEV boost allows validators to earn more profits while reducing the risk of centralization on the Ethereum network.
ambcrypto.com
Brazil allows investment funds to invest in cryptocurrency, details inside
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds to hold crypto assets. Crypto assets can be included in a fund if they are traded in entities authorized by local or global authorities. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds...
ambcrypto.com
MANA sinks beneath $0.382 but can short traders view this as an opportunity
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure favored bears, but a bounce is possible. This bounce could hunt liquidity before reversing to the downside. Tether Dominance hovered between the 8.6% and 8.7%...
Comments / 0