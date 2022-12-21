Read full article on original website
This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news
OKC Fire Dept Public Information Officer Benny Fulkerson is retiring. He has been a skilled spokesperson who will be missed by reporters. The post This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Thawing Pipes With Space Heater Lead To House Fire
A space heater sparked a house fire near the 2500 block of Northwest 33rd in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Authorities said it started around 3 p.m. when the homeowner place a space heater up against a vent to a crawl space in an effort to thaw frozen pipes. The frame...
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Willow
If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, the holidays are the perfect time!. Today we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Willow. Check out this story to see if Willow would be the perfect addition to your home. If you want to see what animals...
Generous KFOR viewer helps woman whose SNAP benefits were stolen
After a Grinch stole from an Oklahoma family, things were looking pretty bleak until a generous viewer stepped in to help.
KTUL
Technicians respond to home heating and plumbing emergencies amid freezing weather
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Technicians with A&T Mechanical Heat & Air Services, Inc. responded to emergency calls in the Oklahoma City area as the state dealt with frigid temperatures on Thursday. Joseph Alvarez, one of the company's owners, shared tips on how homeowners can avoid similar issues. To avoid...
KTUL
'I love helping people': Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City delivers warm meals to seniors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Christmas came early for homebound seniors in Oklahoma City on December 23, as volunteers delivered warm meals to their doorsteps. The packaged meals were stocked with apples, crackers and a main dish. It came from the nonprofit Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City...
Local Business Helps Norman Salvation Army By Replacing Stolen Christmas Gifts
Christmas time is a busy time but a rewarding time at the Cleveland County Salvation Army in Norman. The ministry provides toys for kids and groceries for families, but as workers prepared for the big day of excitement, sadly someone did the unthinkable. “One of the staff came in and...
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
okcfox.com
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Choctaw engine repair shop keeps customer’s car for nearly two years
For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they've been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they'll ever get their car back.
‘It’s like a miracle to be here,’ Family displaced after 11-year-old alerts of raging fire days before Christmas
Just days before Christmas, an Oklahoma family is without a place to live after a fire destroyed most of their belongings.
Water Line Breaks, Flooding Leads To Hundreds Of Calls To Metro Fire Departments
Throughout the day, fire departments across the metro have received call after call for water line breaks. Meaning countless families are experiencing flood damage on Christmas Eve. We've also seen damage here at the News 9 studio. Fire crews haven't stopped responding to calls of waterline breaks all day on...
KTUL
Agricultural robot makes debut at Oklahoma State construction site
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nine students from the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee recently had the opportunity to tour the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall construction site to learn about some of the technology, including the Hilti JAIBOT, used in building the new home for OSU Agriculture.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
High winds wreak havoc around metro Thursday
Thursday’s blustery winds caused several problems for Oklahomans around the metro.
KOCO
OKC Black Eats hosts dinner filled with flavor, fundraising
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City organization hosted a Dinner En Black event last month to benefit the Regional Food Bank. OKC Black Eats invited people to dine at the Milo Restaurant in Oklahoma City's Ellison Hotel. Guests experiences a five-course meal during the event on Black Friday, featuring a Southern-themed dinner with Indigenous flavors from Oklahoma farmers.
Fast Casual
Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut
California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
