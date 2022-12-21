Read full article on original website
The migrating Magpie comes home for Boxing Day
With the Premier League scheduled to return in less than 24 hours, one of the more exciting (or exhausting, depending on your perspective) windows begins on January 1st. Newcastle are in a unique position now as a club with flexible financial means to afford marquee transfers. On the flip side, they are competing for the European spots and are not likely to be considered a destination where top English clubs can send loanees to accumulate valuable minutes.
Roker Report’s Alternative Christmas Speech: 2022
Did you all get what you asked for? I’m not sure if I did, because there is simply no possible way to wrap three points against Blackburn and stick it under the tree. As we reflect back on a rollercoaster year, we should all reconcile ourselves with the cold hard truth that our club is, and always will be, in a constant state of flux. So strap yourselves in for whatever 2023 brings.
Reading 2-1 Swansea: A Christmas Carroll
Well, I think we can safely file that game into the ‘wins that nearly gave me a heart attack’ folder. Again. Last season was torture, but the rollercoaster of emotions we’ve had so far this season and sheer number of one-goal wins we’ve already had is arguably worse for my health.
Tuesday December 27th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Bellingham Remains Liverpool’s Main Summer Target
Liverpool Football Club waited until the day after Christmas to give their supporters a new gift. They announced the winter signing of Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo on Boxing Day after the team won their match against Aston Villa. While the new player is scrutinized and his possible position in the...
Sky Blue News: Leeds Build Up, Erling 800?, Vinny Picks Ronnie, and More...
Manchester City are in the thick of their holiday fixtures. Next up for Pep Guardiola’s men is a trip to Yorkshire to face Leeds United. Sky Blue News has all the headlines as we ready for a mid-week match in the Premier League. Erling Haaland and two Man City...
The Opposition View: Everton vs Wolves | Blues look to unwrap three points on Boxing Day return
As the holiday season is coming and going, Premier League football is returning with a swath of Boxing Day matches—including the Blues hosting Wolverhampton in a game where both sides need three points something fierce. While Wolves sit firmly at the bottom of the League table currently, they have hired a new boss—Julen Lopetegui—and are looking to save their campaign this winter window.
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle - Match Report: Magpies strike early, coast to dominant win
Following Newcastle’s meandering Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth (1-0) last week in which the Toon dominated the stat sheet but narrowly capitalized on an own goal to proceed, there was an air of nervousness among the Toon Army. In fact, many of the match-day pundits predicted that this match...
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 24 - Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers
Our red and white army came away from Humberside with a hard-earned point last game out, which on reflection was something of a bonus. We lost Pritchard to a strain before the match, which really told on the shape and creativity we showed from the off. We then lost Danny Batth to injury in the first half, and Embleton through injury and an unjust red card in the second.
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool
Following up a 2-1 victory over Brighton and shove Albion way back in November, Villa host Liverpool on Boxing Day in what’s sure to be an intriguing match. Given the gulf of time between matches, current form doesn’t necessarily reflect upon the last few matches, but it’s worth noting that Liverpool did slap around Southampton 3-1 back on November 12th at Anfield. Players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to Mohamed Salah on the right wing, Darwin Nunez at forward, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. They currently sit 6th in the table to Villa’s 12th.
Reading 2-1 Swansea City: Player Ratings
We all had our hearts in our mouths when he came rushing out for the 50:50 in the first half - but he won the ball and that’s all that matters!. He also made a crucial save in the 24th minute, something that allowed us to go on and take the lead and he was important once more at the start of the second 45 as he denied Joel Piroe. Flapped at a ball late on - but deserves a seven.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Onana talks Blues midfield trio, promising goalkeeper linked
Happy Boxing Day! We hope you and yours are having a great holiday season so far. Thank you for sticking around and supporting our blog during this busy time of year. Today is the day of Everton’s long-awaited return against Wolves. Take a look at our predicted starting eleven and our pre-match analysis on the opposition.
Potter confident Reece James will return to top form and fitness in no time
Reece James began the World Cup break with a massive frown thanks to the disappointment of missing the tournament through a last-minute injury, but six weeks later, as the Premier League returns, he’s also set to return. He even got his smile back. What he hasn’t got fully back...
Everton 1-1 Wolves: Live Blog & How to Watch | Level at halftime
45’ - Hwang almost gets in the box but between Mina and Patterson the danger is cleared. One minute to be added on, and the Toffees are not really trying to go forward and the crowd are quite unhappy as Pawson blows for halftime. 43’ - Moutinho goes in...
Reading vs Swansea City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading return to action following a mini-break as they take on Swansea City, who will be keen to take something back to South Wales. The Royals had initially gone 2-0 up in the reverse fixture earlier this season before the Swans turned it around to clinch a 3-2 victory, with Paul Ince’s side failing to perform well throughout the evening despite taking the lead.
Starting XI: Four changes predicted to Sunderland’s team for today’s game versus Blackburn
It’s difficult to predict Tony Mowbray’s team selections – he’s loyal to players when you think they need a rest, and then leaves players such as Patrick Roberts sidelined after extolling his virtues constantly. Danny Batth and Elliot Embleton picked up injuries last time out at Hull – hopefully, Batth’s is less serious than Embleton’s – and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the former Wolves defender sidelined today, which would be a major blow.
Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea showed very little rust and plenty of intention (and invention!) in our first competitive game in six weeks, as we easily took care of visiting AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. First half goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were more than enough in a game thoroughly dominated by...
Klopp Talk: Bellingham is ‘Exceptional’
The whole World Cup at Christmas has been good for a few things, including what promises to be a very nerve-wracking transfer season. Liverpool (and Jordan Henderson, especially) have made it clear that they’re interested in targeting 19-year-old World Cup star Jude Bellingham even if Borussia Dortmund aren’t quite ready to see him go yet.
