7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold Case
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
2022 is 'one last hoorah' for this once bustling Virginia mall
Military Circle Mall has been with us for more than five decades. This December marks the last Christmas the mall will be open.
The Daily South
Just A Block From The Ocean, This Virginia Beach Street Glows During The Holidays
On the North End of Virginia Beach, the winter months are pretty quiet. Most beachcombers and vacationers are long gone, but throughout the month of December one avenue is busier than ever. On 43rd Street, just one block from the ocean, every single house is covered in Christmas lights, inflatable snowmen, Santas and more Christmas cheer than anywhere else on the oceanfront. Friends, family and curious beach dwellers flock to the street in total awe and delight to stare at the carefully curated homes all decorated with a level of holiday spirit that is rarely seen in such strong unison, but most don’t know the whole story behind this cheery display.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia Beach.
Too cold for Christmas Town: Busch Gardens will be closed on Christmas Eve
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The bitter chill that has descended on Hampton Roads is forcing one popular destination to close on Christmas Eve. Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that the theme park will not be open on Saturday, December 24 "due to inclement weather". As cold as Friday has been in...
Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Metro Richmond Zoo gets a hippopotamus for Christmas
The zoo welcomed a female baby pygmy hippo on Dec. 6 to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestational period. She weighed a healthy 16 pounds and, in just one week, grew to 24.2 pounds.
WAVY News 10
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22

Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall.
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
WAVY News 10
Pet Pal: Sweetie
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Sweetie. Go take a visit to spend time with Sweetie at the Norfolk Animal Care Center. Please call (757) 441-5505 or visit norfolk.gov/nacc. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.
Person killed in Virginia camper fire
thenewjournalandguide.com
New Director Of Virginia Symphony Makes Local & National History
The Virginia Symphony Orchestra has named Dr. Andrea F. Warren as the organization’s president and chief executive officer following an executive search process guided by Arts Consulting Group. Dr. Warren succeeds Karen Philion, who served as president and CEO from 2014 through 2022. Dr. Warren began her tenure December 1, 2022.
WAVY News 10
VB Breakers Resort Inn sold
VB Breakers Resort Inn sold

Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold.
Local Norfolk family to give away 300 turkeys for Christmas
A Christmas turkey giveaway will take place in Norfolk on December 23 for those in the community who need extra assistance this holiday season.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Stay prepared: Hampton Roads' coldest holiday weekend in 20 years
This won't be a white Christmas, but this all comes before holiday travels and gatherings, meaning being prepared is key.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
