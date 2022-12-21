ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

The Daily South

Just A Block From The Ocean, This Virginia Beach Street Glows During The Holidays

On the North End of Virginia Beach, the winter months are pretty quiet. Most beachcombers and vacationers are long gone, but throughout the month of December one avenue is busier than ever. On 43rd Street, just one block from the ocean, every single house is covered in Christmas lights, inflatable snowmen, Santas and more Christmas cheer than anywhere else on the oceanfront. Friends, family and curious beach dwellers flock to the street in total awe and delight to stare at the carefully curated homes all decorated with a level of holiday spirit that is rarely seen in such strong unison, but most don’t know the whole story behind this cheery display.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth on …. The Forward and...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Pet Pal: Sweetie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Sweetie. Go take a visit to spend time with Sweetie at the Norfolk Animal Care Center. Please call (757) 441-5505 or visit norfolk.gov/nacc. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

New Director Of Virginia Symphony Makes Local & National History

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra has named Dr. Andrea F. Warren as the organization’s president and chief executive officer following an executive search process guided by Arts Consulting Group. Dr. Warren succeeds Karen Philion, who served as president and CEO from 2014 through 2022. Dr. Warren began her tenure December 1, 2022.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Breakers Resort Inn sold

Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold. Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold. Man fatally shot in ‘officer-involved shooting’ in …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

