This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Latvia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says goalie play, bottom-six buy-in vital in opening game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team, which will play the...
NHL
Karlsson has goal, 3 assists, Sharks end Wild winning streak at 6
SAN JOSE -- Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center on Thursday. "It's really amazing to watch him when he's on his game," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "He's special. It's no mystery why he's won two Norris Trophies, and I can see more Norris Trophies coming his way."
NHL
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
NHL
Avalanche Complete Comeback in 3-2 OT Win Over Predators
Colorado completed the comeback as they topped Nashville 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. After trailing 2-0, the Colorado Avalanche completed the comeback to secure two points in a triumphant 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. Colorado is now 19-11-2 on the season. The Avalanche have now won four-straight games and six of their last seven games.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win
The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings may have been just a little bit sweeter because of it.
NHL
On Tap: Day 1 of 2023 World Junior Championship
Bedard key for Canada as it begins title defense; United States to rely on mobile group of defensemen. Monday is the first day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. On Tap...
NHL
Girard, Avalanche rally to defeat Predators in OT for 4th win in row
NASHVILLE -- Samuel Girard scored at 4:17 of overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to defeat the Nashville Predators 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Friday. Girard scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 after receiving a pass from Evan Rodrigues for his first NHL overtime goal. "We've been...
NHL
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
NHL
Dollar Loan Center Goalden Minute Reaches $10,000 for Tonight's VGK Game
VEGAS (December 23, 2022) - Dollar Loan Center's text-to-win Goalden Minute contest has reached $10,000 for the first time for tonight's Vegas Golden Knights game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena. Fans in attendance can enter the Goalden Minute by texting a code word provided on Knight Tron...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Raty and Wotherspoon Recalled
Aatu Raty and Parker Wotherspoon recalled from Bridgeport, as Kyle Palmieri and Semyon Varlamov placed on IR. Aatu Raty and Parker Wotherspoon were recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday afternoon as Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and Semyon Varlamov (lower body) were both placed on injured reserve. Palmieri was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 16, while Varlamov was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 17.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Vegas
The St. Louis Blues have one more game to play before wrapping up their season-long 10-day, five-game road trip before the holiday break, and that's on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (9 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). For the second consecutive game, the Blues will...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals
The Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals tonight to close out a two-game road trip, as well as their sixth set of back-to-back games this season. After playing in Boston last night, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so line-up information will come a little closer to game time. Stay tuned for all that information, including the Three Storylines, as they come available.
NHL
MTL@DAL: What you need to know
DALLAS - The Canadiens play their final game before the Christmas break on Friday in Dallas. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. Following games in Arizona and Colorado this week, the Canadiens are in Dallas on Friday with a chance to head home with points from every stop on the first half of their seven-game road trip. The Habs have split a pair of overtime decisions during their current jaunt, besting the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday before falling 2-1 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
NHL
Senators hope to delay Ovechkin quest to tie, pass Howe on NHL goals list
OTTAWA -- Alex Ovechkin has chance to make history against the Ottawa Senators again, but the Senators have no interest in being a part of it. After failing to score in his past three games, Ovechkin remains one goal behind Gordie Howe for second in NHL history with 801 heading into the Washington Capitals' game against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN5, RDS, NBCSWA, SN NOW).
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
Ovechkin Named NHL's First Star of the Week for the Second Week in a Row
FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel the Capitals (19-13-4, 32 points) to a perfect week and pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list. He opened the week with an assist on the Washington marker that kick-started a multi-goal comeback in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 19 and added another pair of helpers in a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators Dec. 22. Ovechkin capped the week by creating a historic night at Capital One Arena in Washington, recording 2-1-3 in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets that included goal No. 801 with 1:38 remaining in the first period to tie Howe and goal No. 802 into an empty net with 60 seconds remaining in the final frame to surpass 'Mr. Hockey" for the second-most goals in NHL history. Ovechkin (22-19-41 in 36 GP), who leads all Capitals skaters and ranks seventh in the NHL with 22 goals in 2022-23, is on pace for his 10th career 50-goal season and now sits 93 tallies shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in NHL history.
NHL
Ovechkin has 2 assists, Capitals recover for OT victory against Senators
OTTAWA -- Alex Ovechkin had two assists, and Marcus Johansson scored at 2:04 of overtime in the Washington Capitals' 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. Ovechkin (800 NHL goals) did not score in his fourth attempt to tie Gordie Howe (801) for second on...
NHL
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
NHL
Ovechkin Overcomes Howe in Caps Win
More than 18,000 fans found an early Christmas present tucked in their stockings on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Ever since Alex Ovechkin poured three pucks past Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek on Dec. 13 in Chicago to become the third player ever to score 800 career goals in the NHL, the Ovechkin Watch has been on high alert.
NHL
Stats Pack: Ovechkin of Capitals passes Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
NO. 8 IS NOW THE NO. 2-RANKED GOAL SCORER IN NHL HISTORY. For just over 31 years, two legendary names stood tall as the top two goal scorers in NHL history: Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe. That changed Friday when Alex Ovechkin scored his 802nd career regular-season goal to overtake Howe (801) and move within 92 goals of tying Gretzky (894) for the most in League history.
