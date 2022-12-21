IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Spitfire Pickleball is a brand new indoor pickleball facility — the first of its kind in Idaho Falls. "Seems like you play it once or twice and you become addicted," said owner Robbie Owens. "But more so, the thing that we love about it is just how it brings people The post New indoor pickleball facility in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO