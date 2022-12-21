Read full article on original website
Related
Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers
INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football: More:Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? As it happened: Colts show feeble offense, lose to Chargers on 'Monday Night Football' Insider: Despite QB change, Colts continue freefall Another game, another listless offensive performance and...
Ousmane Dieng Will be Able to Thrive With Both Starters and Bench
With the young Oklahoma City Thunder having a deep amount of talent, the Thunder have been able to utilize the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. The players that benefited most from their assignments have been Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng. Of course, recently, Tre Mann got a...
Comments / 0