Murder detectives continue search for dead woman’s mobile phone

Detectives investigating the murder of a young mother believe her mobile phone may have been found by a member of the public.

The body of 30-year-old Madison Wright, of Basildon in Essex was discovered in Wat Tyler Country Park in the town on July 30.

Gary Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, has denied her murder and faces a trial at Basildon Crown Court from March 13.

Essex Police said that specially trained officers were carrying out searches on Wednesday for Ms Wright’s mobile phone.

The force said that hopes of finding the device had faded until information emerged which suggested that it was briefly switched on in September.

One possibility is it was picked up by a member of the public, and officers are keen to locate the phone which is of “evidential value” and may contain “sentimental photos and videos”.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Kevin Hughes said: “Our investigation does not stop at the point of charge and we have continued to complete lines of inquiry to help us understand what happened to Madison and when she died.

Detective Inspector Kevin Hughes

“The team and I remain steadfast in our pursuit for justice, and at this time of year especially, our thoughts and prayers are with Madison’s family, who this year, will be spending their first Christmas without her.

“A key and ongoing line of inquiry, is our efforts to find and recover Madison’s phone.

“Up until a recent development this was looking doubtful, but we now have information that suggests Madison’s phone was briefly switched on in September and one scenario we are looking to explore, is the potential a member of the public has found the phone.

“This phone still has evidential value to our investigation, but as equally important, are the sentimental photos and videos which may still be recoverable from the device.

“Given the emotive implications, we would really like to be able to reunite these significant mementos with Madison’s family and if someone has found the phone we need to speak with that person as part of our inquiries.

“The phone in question was a Google Pixel 4a… and may have been in a black case.

“Any information about this mobile phone or further information about Madison’s death, may help us get the answers that Madison’s family deserve.”

To report information online, see https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q20-PO1